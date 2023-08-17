Parents of Parkland massacre victim protest guns, NRA with empty buses

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Manuel and Patricia Oliver are the parents of Joaquin Oliver — one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the 2018 massacre that spurred the March for Our Lives movement. The Olivers are a frequent presence at protests meant to call attention to gun violence, and Manuel Oliver has been arrested at least twice at protests in the District.

On Thursday, the convoy left from RFK Stadium in Southeast Washington and ended up at the headquarters of the National Rifle Association in Fairfax City, Va. The empty buses — with an average of 66 seats each — represented the more than 1,500 children killed by gun violence in 2023, protesters said.

As the vehicles idled in a steamy parking lot ahead of the trip to the NRA, Manuel Oliver said the 23 buses also honored Joaquin, who would have turned 23 this year.

The five years since his son was killed have been difficult, Oliver said. An immigrant artist turned activist, he misses his life before 2018. Now, he says, all must be sacrificed to his duty as a father to speak out.

“I came from South America looking for a better future,” he said. “I found this.”

What was billed as the “Never Tour” came to the District after stops in more than 20 other cities, protesters said. The Olivers have visited the sites of other mass shootings such as Orlando and Uvalde, Tex., to meet people affected by gun violence.

Patricia Oliver said victims of mass shootings have an immediate connection.

“You don’t have to say much when you meet people like you,” she said. “We understand the pain.”

Unlike previous convoy protests in the D.C. region, there was little notice of Thursday’s action, which did little if anything to disrupt traffic.

Organizers said they initially planned a trip to the National Mall but jettisoned the idea after considering the challenge of keeping 23 buses together in downtown Washington traffic.

At NRA headquarters, the convoy was met with an immediate police response. Only one bus — occupied by the Oliver family and other protesters — made it to the front of the NRA’s conspicuous mirrored-glass office building overlooking Interstate 66 before the street was shut down.

About 20 protesters gathered at the NRA to hear Manuel Oliver and survivors of gun violence speak. Some protesters lay on the roasting blacktop in tribute to those slain by mass shooters and other assailants while at least a dozen officers positioned behind police tape in front of the NRA Cafe looked on.

“This is an industry that does whatever they want!” Oliver said, gesturing at the building. “There is no limit!”

Fairfax police and the NRA did not immediately return requests for comment.

The convoy protest comes amid a spike in violent crime in the District, including numerous juvenile homicides. With more than 160 homicides in 2023 so far, D.C. is on track to record its deadliest year in two decades.

Giselle Mörch, who addressed the crowd, said her son Jaycee Webster was killed in 2017 in Silver Spring. Though she’d donated to survivors of mass killings such as Sandy Hook, she said her perspective changed radically when gun violence affected her personally. She had to speak out, she said.

“When it happens to you, that’s where you do the flight or fight,” she said. “I chose the fight.”

Mörch said the recent slayings in the D.C. region are “off the chain.” She cannot understand why so many young people are killing one another. She said she thought the carnage was caused by boredom or by mass media.

“The big thing is hatred,” she said. “There’s a lot of hatred going on. There is the absence of God.”

Even some who drove the protesters — but weren’t protesting themselves — seemed to think something was going wrong in America. Waiting outside NRA headquarters amid the initial police response, the drivers of the empty buses communicated via walkie-talkies as they tried to figure out what to do next.

As police waved some buses away, driver James Deadwyler stepped out of his vehicle.

“Is there a school out here?” he asked.

Deadwyler, from Waldorf, Md., said he’d never driven for a protest before — but he had driven children to a funeral after a high school student died. The experience left him with “an empty feeling inside,” he said.

There isn’t a clear solution to the problem of gun violence, Deadwyler said. He said he thought laws should be changed to make punishment for gun crimes more severe, even if that meant bringing back the death penalty. He also thought that a curfew should be instituted to keep children off the streets.

Something had to change, or more people would die.