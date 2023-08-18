Man shot by police in Northwest D.C. expected to survive

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

D.C. police on Friday identified the man shot by an officer this week as Javier Reyes-Lopez, a 34-year-old from Northwest Washington, and said he was suspected to survive despite suffering critical injuries. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A police officer shot Reyes-Lopez Thursday morning after authorities allege he fired multiple shots while officers gave verbal commands in Spanish and English. Police said Reyes-Lopez was arrested and charged with a host of crimes, including assault on a police officer, assault with a gun in a domestic violence incident, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and weapons offenses.

The incident occurred in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. Police said officers first went to the area about 10 a.m., after receiving a report that a man had a gun inside an apartment and was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Officers were unable to find the people involved, but were again dispatched to the area about half an hour later for the sounds of gunshots. On the scene, police said witnesses gave them a description of the suspected shooter, who they saw at the end of the block.

After officers gave the verbal commands, police said Reyes-Lopez “brandished a firearm and fired shots.”

Acting D.C. police Chief Pamela A. Smith said at a news conference Thursday that officers were still investigating whether those shots were directed at officers.

After Reyes-Lopez fired shots, police said an officer shot at him once, striking him.

Police recovered Reyes-Lopez’s firearm at the scene. Efforts to reach his relatives were not successful, and an attorney was not listed in court records.