Friday seemed a D.C.'s summer day at its best

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

By almost every standard for summer days, Friday as experienced in Washington seemed to score near the top of the charts. By mid-August, it may grow difficult to repress all thought of September, and its renewed responsibilities, work, study or school. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But Friday seemed so unmistakably a true summer’s day, and an especially pleasant one, that it seemed to demand attention to itself alone.

With its 85-degree high, three degrees below the average high for Aug. 18, Friday could be regarded as comfortably warm, even a bit hot, but never sizzling or scorching. It seemed devoid of the humid swelter that may detract from summer’s gifts.

Such sense impressions could be corroborated by the data. At one early-evening moment, the heat index, which acknowledges humidity, told us we felt a degree cooler than the actual temperature.

Advertisement

Friday seemed amply supplied with broad seas of bright blue sky, unsullied by smoke or haze. Across those skies white clouds proceeded at a dignified pace.

Shifting their shapes, stretching out snowy arms, spreading and expanding at a measured rate, they signaled leisure and not haste or hurry. They sailed at a speed seemingly suited to the creation and consideration of summer dreams.

It seemed the sort of day to banish thoughts of either the calendar, which allots less than two more weeks to August, or of the clock, by which the sun now sets before 8 p.m.