From painting to baked goods, a celebration of D.C.’s diverse artisans

The sound of hip-hop, Afrobeats and reggaeton mingled with the scents of homemade body butters, candles and baked goods during CityFest DC at Culture House DC in Southwest Saturday afternoon. The festival brought together artisans from across the District, and beyond its borders, to showcase their talent and to celebrate the beauty that exists within the city, said Claudia Gamez, event organizer.

“I’ve been living here for 10-plus years and we get highlighted for some of the worst things that I see in the news,” she said. “There are so many great people here doing positive things. … These are the people that need recognition. These are the people that deserve spotlight.”

Clothing store Community Love Hub partnered with CityFest DC to organize the festival, which they say highlights a diverse group of vendors that mirrors the city.

Based on ticket sales, Gamez estimated that the event would see upward of 500 people who would be greeted with CityFest DC-branded fans and the buzzing of food trucks offering slushies, boba tea and West African cuisine. Tickets ran $10 for adults and the festival was free to children.

Creators from different backgrounds helped create a melting pot of clothing styles, food choices and art — differences that Gamez said was intentional, as spaces were offered to women and minority-owned vendors.

“It’s important for me because I am part of that demographic,” said Gamez, who is Latina, “I know how hard it is for us to make our way in the world. I get underestimated so much in this business, and I love to show that we can do this and we can be great and do big things and come together. This is my vibe.”

Local artist Gerald Fauntroy painted a large canvas as participants entered the building, an old church that has been reimagined, and musicians performed on a small stage of the second floor.

Social media promotion and word of mouth played a significant role in some vendors choosing to participate, as well as people who just wanted to scope out the scene.

Susan Wright, 57, owner of Cakelady Desserts was one of the people who heeded an Instagram post about the festival and decided to bring her 35-plus years of baking expertise to the function, offering an assortment of brownies and adult-only cakes infused with Hennessy.

Wright’s love of baking began in high school and progressed with a decorating class. That led her down a path of working in the bakery departments of grocery stores, hotels and now, for herself.

The Upper Marlboro resident said she bakes up to 12 hours a day for at least four days a week in preparation for pop-up events such as CityFest DC and other markets that she attends each week. Saturday was no different, she said.

“I make everything myself. I’m the only baker,” she said. “[My usual customer] is anywhere from 18 to 80. Anybody that loves sweets.”

Promoting a business through festivals and pop-up shops is why Alston Clark, 27, of Zion Roar, a sea moss water business, set up a table in the upstairs part of the festival.

Clark’s business was birthed in the pandemic, motivating him to find ways to stay healthy as coronavirus was new to the world and racial unrest was reaching a boiling point in the nation. Both situations would steer Clark to creating his blue-tinted spirulina-infused water, which he sold by the cup and the bottle.

Coming from a health-conscious family, Clark began mixing concoctions with sea moss until he created something tasty and hydrating. He took his drink to the Commitment March where he sold about 200 bottles. Saturday was another opportunity for him to find new customers, he said.

For Kwandell Hoy, 27, CityFest DC was his first time attending an artisan fair to offer his custom apparel line called Future Sinner that he launched in 2021. The line ties together his interests in a creative way. One white T-shirt, reminiscent of the logo from the TV series “Seinfeld,” featured the word “sinner.”

Tianna Cobb, 30, brought her 9-year-old son Kingston. Cobb said she likes how local-focused events have a tendency to bring out grass-roots organizations, while also providing exposure to local merchants.

For Kingston, Cobb ordered a shirt from vendor. She anticipates that she will be a future customer of an artisan who sold candles and body butter.

Gamez is hoping the festival is even bigger next year.