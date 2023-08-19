Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The notes I took in college now sit in a dust-covered box in my basement, but I can still remember where on the page my pen stopped moving in class one day. A professor was delivering a lesson on the social comparison theory, a concept that essentially says people evaluate themselves based on how they stack up against others. We, as humans, the professor explained, constantly compare ourselves to people who are similar to us to determine where we stand and, by extension, in what ways we need to improve.

A 13-year-old tennis player would compare herself to other 13-year-old tennis players to assess her skills, the professor explained, just as a 17-year-old chess player would compare himself to other 17-year-old chess players.

That’s where my pen stopped. None of the teenagers I knew growing up played tennis or chess, at least not seriously enough to care about how they compared to others. I raised my hand.

Advertisement

“What if,” I asked, “that teenager was instead surrounded by other teenagers who were in gangs or had spent time in juvie? How would that affect the way they saw themselves?”

The professor responded thoughtfully but with an uncertain enough answer that I later decided to find my own. I ended up spending months interviewing dozens of teenagers who had spent time in juvenile detention and I dedicated my senior thesis to telling their stories. By the time I was done with that thesis, I had more than 100 pages filled with their words and a better understanding than I had expected of youth violence.

I remember interviewing a girl who told me how in one juvenile detention center everyone was required to place their shoes outside their rooms at night. Her shoes were the smallest, she said, but she was the toughest. She took pride in how many people in the facility she had beaten up.

Advertisement

The social comparison theory, it turns out, was in play, just in a different way than was usually presented in textbooks. Over and over again, I listened as teenagers talked about being the wildest, the baddest, the most fearless. From their perspective, they were winning, even if society didn’t see it that way.

Youth violence is not new. Young people have long been committing robberies, carjackings and shootings. Before “drive-bys” became a way to celebrate birthdays while social distancing during the pandemic, that phrase captured the fear many of us held in the 1990s. I still refer to a front room in my childhood home on the southside of San Antonio as the “drive-by bedroom.” No one has ever sprayed bullets into it from a moving car, but as a teenager, its proximity to the street always made that feel like a possibility.

Even though youth violence isn’t new, it can feel alarming in new ways, and that’s what’s happening in D.C. right now. The crimes young people are committing feel alarming in their boldness, in their frequency and in their toll. Young people not old enough to be called teenagers have been charged with participating in violent crime sprees, and more than 50 young people who are believed to be part of a “fight club” recently started a brawl on Howard University’s campus, leaving one person stabbed.

Advertisement

The ease of accessing guns has also made ongoing beefs and spontaneous outbursts more deadly. Homicides among adults and juveniles in the city, according to a count by my colleagues, are up 27 percent this year. That count includes a dozen young people who have been killed in the city this year so far, surpassing the total number for last year.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bower and other city officials are right to focus attention and dedicate resources toward trying to stop youth violence. It’s encouraging to hear that city and school officials have been working together to make sure students who are removed from classrooms receive therapy and alternative educational arrangements instead of just suspensions and expulsions. But an initiative the mayor recently announced — the enforcement of a juvenile curfew in specific parts of the city — seems counter to the city’s goal. It holds little promise of success, and could prove more harmful than helpful.

A youth curfew might make adults feel better, but it won’t actually fix anything. It won’t keep the neglected, the peer-pressured, the ain’t-got-nothing-to-lose kids off the streets. Studies have shown us that. Curfews put in place in other cities have shown us that. Our own interactions with kids have shown us that.

Advertisement

Youth curfews have in the past brought controversy and even lawsuits, for good reason. If enacted poorly, they can increase tensions between law enforcement officers and young people. Youth curfews, by nature, also involve profiling. If a 17-year-old Georgetown student happens to be walking at 1 a.m. through Chinatown, one of the curfew zones, will that teen be detained? What about a 17-year-old near Howard University, another curfew zone?

Share this article Share

Youth curfews, on the surface, can seem a powerful move by officials. They represent an immediate show of action and right now people are eager to see D.C. take action. But it’s important to note that the city reinstated its curfew in 1999 and while it has been used to detain young people over the years, youth violence has not improved.

Enforcing the curfew now in specific neighborhoods may cause a shift in when and where juvenile crimes occur, but that’s not the shift that’s needed.

Advertisement

For good to come of the curfew, the city would need to provide intensive follow-up services to the young people they scoop up in the night to help shift how they see themselves and measure their worth. Imagine if one of those teenagers who was fighting at Howard was made to believe they could attend there?

Changing how young people perceive themselves is not easy or fast work. It’s also not work that the city can do on its own. I have written in the past about the need for more solutions to the city’s youth violence. I invite you to share with me initiatives that you know have worked or ideas that you suspect might. I will write about those that seem promising.