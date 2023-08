Passengers were temporarily evacuated from the main terminal at Dulles International Airport on Saturday night after smoke issued from a motorized Segway vehicle used by police there, an airport spokesman said.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m., and as a “safety precaution” the spokesman said passengers were evacuated from the departures level. Smoke ventilation was completed by about 9 p.m. and passengers were allowed back in, he said.