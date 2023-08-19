Moore calls for ‘discipline,’ warns leaders lackluster economy needs fix

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) warned public officials gathered at a beachside conference Saturday that the state’s lackluster economy needs to change. “Put simply: Our economic engine does not support our ambitions,” Moore said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The first-time politician, who began his career as an investment banker, ran through bleak economic data that shows Maryland residents are losing earning power compared to their neighbors — while New Jersey families saw personal incomes raise by $1,700 last year, those in Maryland saw only $1,000, he said, in a speech that alternated between soaring tones about the state’s potential and sober ones about its present.

Adjusted for inflation, the economy is essentially the same size it was four years ago — growing at a measly 0.2 percent between 2018 and 2022, compared with 3.1 percent in neighboring Pennsylvania and 7.5 percent nationwide. Moore argued the state’s gross domestic product grew at half the pace of the nation for the last decade because other states made strategic investments that Maryland did not.

“Look around,” he said. “Our neighbors are choosing intentionality over complacency. Our neighbors are choosing growth over stasis. It’s giving them stronger economies with greater opportunity. It’s giving them greater flexibility to do big things. And we must choose to do the same.”

His 25-minute address to local and state officials closed out a four-day conference best known for its schmoozing with a concrete call to action and a minute-long standing ovation.

Maryland has yet to recover the jobs lost since the pandemic, while the country as a whole has added roughly 4 million. Economists say Maryland’s low unemployment rate is partly a function of its population decline: jobseekers are moving elsewhere and effectively leaving the state’s labor force. The state has been a laggard in turning its rich pool of federal research assets into businesses that generate wealth for residents and for the state’s balance sheets, Moore said.

He described his plan to grow the economy in broad strokes, not specific incentives.

He said he wants to use the state budget as a tool to invest in high-growth industries that Maryland already has economic infrastructure to support, notably cyber and artificial intelligence. Maryland is the headquarters of the National Security Agency and the Defense Information Systems Agency, among many federal agencies.

“Discipline will be the thing that moves us forward: the discipline to be collaborative; the discipline to be innovative; the discipline to choose the hard thing over the easy thing,” Moore said not long after telling the crowd at the Maryland Association of Counties Conference that looming budget deficits call for “restraint.”

“And yes, it’s going to take the discipline of the governor,” he said. “As much as I want to say yes, you’re going to hear some nos. The time for discipline is now.”

Moore’s address comes as the governor faces a bleak financial outlook for his ambitious agenda, which includes ending child poverty in part through a $4 billion annual education program and launching major infrastructure projects that cost billions.

After three years of state budgets bloated into historic surpluses — mostly by pandemic aid and resident’s profits from a soaring stock market — Maryland’s $63 billion annual budget is projected to have a $418 million deficit in fiscal 2025. Legislative analysts predict that burden will balloon to $1.8 billion in 2028.

Much of the budget hole comes from an ambitious education plan known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which is designed to raise achievement for students statewide, create an effective path for students who want to leave high school with a trade or non-college destination, and uplift children from high-poverty areas. But even aside from the planned spending for education, Maryland’s revenue is expected to rise 3.3 percent annually while spending is set to grow by 5.1 percent, according to a June report by the Maryland Department of Legislative Services.



State officials stashed in savings $2.5 billion of the pandemic largesse, but that is not enough to cover new initiatives or the long-term annual costs of the education plan when it is fully implemented.

Moore’s first step to solve that budget problem: grow state revenue by growing a stagnant economy.

“Now is the time to view the challenges in our budget as an opportunity to reimagine our future. As our economy grows, we will have more to work with,” he said.

I am confident that if we demonstrate the courage required of this moment, if we step up, if we act with ingenuity and discipline, we will prove ourselves worthy of the future we seek.



Let's all step up, make strong choices, and do our part to make this Maryland's decade. pic.twitter.com/70PEesK7FF — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) August 19, 2023

Without mentioning budget cuts, Moore suggested belt-tightening statewide was in order: “We need to ramp up restraint as we approach the new year. This will be a season of discipline, and our choices must reflect that.”

Moore pointed to two states as examples of places where strategic, early investment established economic powerhouses.

“The national economy is changing. And you know who also knows that? Our competitors,” Moore said. “Who would have thought 20 years ago that Kentucky — Kentucky — would be the capital of electric vehicle battery production? But you know what? They did. They saw the EV revolution that was happening and they decided to bet on it.”

He pointed to Massachusetts’ economic boom from the biotech industry, and said, “Maryland has the assets to command industries of both the present and the future. Now we just need a strategy and the discipline to actually unlock that same kind of potential.”

The call to action was delivered alongside a joke about seeing too many county executives in shorts and a call-out of the birthday his transportation secretary. It included a boast — received with laughs — that residents from nearby states will move to Maryland once they see the work they’ve done.