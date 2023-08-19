Terrific day shows up on Saturday

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In the fast moving world of social media and cyber communication, reputations can change with surprising suddenness. So perhaps even Washington’s summers may be in for a bit of reappraisal, now that our delightful Friday was followed by an almost incomparable Saturday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “What days! What a season!” some might exclaim in pleasure or bewilderment. Of what stuff are they constructed and what have we done to deserve them?

Washington’s official high temperature reached only 84 degrees. That was four degrees below the average high for Aug. 19. Only three days this month have been cooler.

It is nevertheless August, and the sun’s rays were strong, undeviating and hot. Beaming from Saturday’s clear blue sky, the sun did not abdicate its position. Pleasant as Saturday seemed, nothing diminished the fire of the sun. It could be sensed even through clothing.

But on Saturday, the solar furnace did not produce steam heat. Little on Saturday suggested that humidity ever existed in Washington, not even in principle.

At one point in the afternoon, to satisfy those thirsting for data, the dew point in Washington fell into the 40s. Such a figure is seldom encountered here in summer.

Considered on meteorological terms alone, Washington has a reputation for humid topicality and swampiness. But such an image of summer here seemed so foreign on Saturday as to create frowns. Frowns in the glare of the sun and at the idea that summer could be less than pleasant.