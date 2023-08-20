From beauty queen to fatal overdose in Maryland dentist’s murder trial

Listen 8 min Share

Tina Harris knocked on the front door, a terrified mom checking on her daughter. Sarah answered. The 24-year-old former beauty queen was an emaciated, unkept shell of herself. Scattered around her were tiny vials of anesthesia drugs, IV bags and bloody paper towels. Tina Harris asked her daughter to show her forearms.

“No mama,” her daughter pleaded.

“I grabbed her arm,” Harris told a jury, “and I pulled at the sleeves. And her little arms were covered in needle marks and bruises. Just covered.”

Tina Harris recalled the events during testimony last week in a trial in Montgomery County, Md., that turns on a complicated question jurors will try to answer in the days and perhaps weeks ahead.

Was Sarah Harris, who three months after her mom’s visit died from a drug overdose, the victim of murder? Or was her death in 2022 not criminal, but the result of a suicide or accident?

The case specifically centers on James Ryan, Sarah Harris’s boyfriend who is accused of killing her by introducing her to medical-grade drugs from his oral surgery practice and setting up an IV drip system in their home. Prosecutors argue that even if Ryan didn’t deliver the fatal dose himself, he should be found guilty of “depraved heart” murder by creating conditions in his home that he knew were deadly.

The 50-year-old appears to have swiped bottles of ketamine, propofol, and midazolam from his practice. In the trial that started Wednesday, prosecutors assert Ryan contined to deliver the drugs to Harris for months even as she spiraled into worsening addiction and health. Prosecutors have played a police body-cam recording of Ryan speaking to officers the morning of Jan. 26, 2022, when Sarah Harris, 25 at the time, was found dead in their living room. Ryan can be heard on the video casting responsibility onto his girlfriend.

After Ryan’s arrest was made public last year, much attention focused on the Germantown dentist. His trial has also revealed details of Harris’s life and actions.

“Can you tell us about Sarah? What was she like?” Assistant State’s Attorney Kimberly Cissel began in questioning Tina Harris.

The mother paused.

“Sarah was a bright star,” she said. “Sarah was full of life. She was ambitious. She was talented. She was smart as a whip”

One of four children, Sarah Harris notched As and Bs in school as she struggled with mental health issues in her midteens. She loved to paint and draw, and graduated from Quince Orchard High School in Germantown, according to her mother, and earned a scholarship to Montgomery College.

Sarah also participated in beauty contests for Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland Petite, the latter for women 5-foot-6 or shorter, which she won in 2020, her mom told jurors. That same year Sarah Harris took a job at Ryan’s dental practice, Evolution Oral Surgery, in Germantown. The two later began dating and Sarah eventually moved from her mom’s home and into Ryan’s.

“We welcomed him into the family,” Tina Harris testified, adding that she and Ryan communicated daily and grew close. “That’s why this is even harder for me.”

By the fall of 2021, according to testimony from former co-workers, Harris performance at work faded as her weight kept dropping. “In her eyes, it was just gone,” one of them said from the witness stand Friday. “She just looked broken.”

Tina Harris also testified about changes she saw. The naturally clear complexion of her daughter’s face gave way to dense acne. On a family trip to Orlando, with Ryan, she erupted in a burst of anger and didn’t want to go to the pool.

“It was very hot and she had long sleeves on, which I thought was weird,” Tina Harris testified.

Sarah Harris quit going to work altogether. “All she wanted to do was sleep,” her mother told jurors. “She just seemed very sad all the time, depressed.”

On Oct. 28, her mom testified, she reached Sarah on the phone and heard such a stupor in her voice that she drove over to Ryan’s home, met another daughter there, and went inside.

“I saw hundreds of medical bottles that had contained medication,” Tina Harris testified. “I saw IV bags lying all over the ground. I saw needles all over the ground, I saw blood, blood prints of feet on the ground, paper towels saturated in blood.”

Tina Harris said she waited for Ryan to come home. He insisted that he’d been trying to hydrate Sarah Harris and give her sleeping medication, and it’d been difficult to find a suitable vein.

To the extent she didn’t believe him, Tina Harris testified, she also feared what calling the police would do to Ryan’s practice and all his employees. Nor did she want to take her daughter to the hospital, she said, fearing she would get committed.

Instead, Harris she took her daughter home for a week before her daughter’s return. A month later, Tina Harris said, a relative called from Ryan’s house. “It was worse” Harris said.

Then came the morning of Jan. 1 and — for the Harris family — tragedy. Sarah’s brother Christopher, who lived in Montana, suffered a heart attack. “The doctors told us that he wasn’t going to make it,” Tina Harris said.

She flew out to see him that day with Sarah and other family members. Christopher, 38, died eight days later.

As heartbreaking and sympathizing as it all was to Sarah Harris — she’d lost a soon-to-be brother-in-law to suicide the previous year — the grief was also a key part in trying to understand how she died, one of Ryan’s attorneys, Thomas DeGonia, argued.

“She sunk further and further into depression,” he told the jury.

DeGonia also introduced as evidence a Facebook post Sarah Harris wrote about her brother on Jan. 24, 2022, two days before her own death. “My heart is truly shattered, there are no words,” she wrote. “Never goodbye, I’ll see you soon big bro.”

That same day, and the following one, Sarah Harris, her mom and other family members went to a handful of cemeteries looking for an appropriate spot for her brother, who loved to hike and be outdoors.

“We found a plot,” Tina Harris told jurors, “A family estate plot that I really liked and Sarah really liked.”

Sarah Harris also described the site in a text messages written to Ryan at his office.

“We picked a plot at a cemetery in Rockville right by a stream,” she wrote. “It’s really beautiful.”

She also texted Ryan to ask him to bring home ketamine and a needle, which he agreed to do. The dentist went to bed about 10:30 that night, he later told police, adding that Sarah Harris remained downstairs and seemed okay. He awoke in the morning, found her unresponsive and called 911.

DeGonia told jurors that to convict Ryan of “depraved heart” murder, prosecutors must show them that Ryan held “an extreme indifference” to her life. But the couple cared deeply for each other, the attorney said.

“These two flawed individuals lives became entangled, certainly,” DeGonia said. “And in his own, misguided way, James tried to help Sarah. And Sarah continued to struggle with depression anxiety and loss in her own family.”

The attorney played Ryan’s 911 call, hoping jurors could hear deep anguish in his voice. “She’s not breathing,” Ryan said on the recording through high-pitched cries.

“This entire story is a Greek tragedy,” DeGonia said. “The state seeks to compound this tragedy by saying that he’s a murderer.”

Prosecutors countered that Ryan’s recklessness told a different story — and how the safeguards he took with his patients at his office though surgical assistants, medical monitoring and nearby emergency care equipment were tossed out the window at home for his girlfriend.

“When it came to Sarah Harris,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Harrison said, “he left her unmonitored. Oftentimes he would leave her and go to sleep for the night, leaving her hooked up to an IV on these dangerous medications.”

And when he spoke to responding officers, Ryan appeared to duck responsibility for the times he brought home IV drugs for Harris.

“She tried to be secret about it,” Ryan told Office James Baker, according to a Baker’s body-camera video played in court.

“She takes ketamine,” Ryan also said. “She used to take propofol, too. She used to steal that from my office.”

Prosecutors also called as a witness the medical examiner who performed the autopsy of Harris. Ling Li testified that Harris was only 83 pounds at her death, even lighter than prosecutors had said in earlier court filings. Li said that Harris died from combined ketamine, propofol and diazepam intoxication.

But Li said she couldn’t tell from a purely forensic point of view how the drugs got inside Harris. “There are three possibilities,” Li testified. “A possibility of a suicide, possibility of accidental death, or even a homicide.”