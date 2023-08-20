Washington man shot and killed Saturday night in Northeast D.C.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of H Street NE at 10:12 p.m., according to D.C. police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow. Police and emergency medical workers found Kevin McDowell, 34, of Northeast Washington dead at the scene, police said.

In a separate incident in the District on Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Galveston Place SW at about 1:51 a.m. Alando Pugh, 40, was hospitalized but “succumbed to his injuries on Saturday,” police said in a statement Sunday. Pugh had no fixed address, police said.

Police asked the public for information on the circumstances of both killings, noting a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in each case. They said anonymous information can also be texted to 50411.