Loudoun County farms are leaving. There’s a fight over how to save them.

In almost every direction outside the Planck farm are signs of the change that has swept through their Northern Virginia community, with new palatial homes surrounded by acres of lawn replacing rich farm soil. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Across the road in one such development, green plastic septic system caps in the grass mark where a drain field for the homes’ sewage systems exists instead of the corn and soybeans that were farmed there before.

A short drive away, more homes with backyard pools and hot tubs sit off quiet streets bearing the names of the farms they have replaced: Wright Farm Drive or Highland Farm Place.

“That was a beautiful 100 acres that was farmed forever,” Susan Planck, 82, said, about the development she sees every morning from her kitchen window, quick to add that she doesn’t blame her new neighbors for wanting to live there. “We smile at all those people and give them free vegetables.”

The growth, accounting for the loss of at least 1,120 acres of what is considered prime agricultural soil in Loudoun County during the past two decades, is at the heart of a tense debate over how to preserve what’s left of the steadily disappearing countryside and, in the process, save the rural economy that once defined the county of nearly 428,000 residents.

A proposal before the Loudoun planning commission would regulate the design of cluster development neighborhoods — where homes on large properties are grouped together to allow for open space — by requiring builders to set aside as much as 70 percent of the property’s prime agricultural soil for farming or other agricultural uses.

In a county now known more for its wineries and data centers, the proposal could help build a community of small farms whose products land on the menus of D.C.-area restaurants, agricultural groups say.

But large property owners contend that the amendment would undermine an existing county land conservation program by lessening the financial incentive to participate in that program, leading to an unintended consequence of more subdivisions and less open space.

The issue has pitted rural enthusiasts against each other, creeping into the race for county supervisor in the largely rural Catoctin district. Supervisor Caleb Kerschner (R) shares the concerns over how the land conservation program could be affected, while his opponent John Ellis, an independent who co-founded the Save Rural Loudoun advocacy group, argues that those worries are unwarranted.

With about 65,000 acres in western Loudoun still eligible to be turned into cluster developments, “it’s more important than ever that we get this right and set aside good usable soils while we still have them,” said Tia Earman, president of the Loudoun County Farm Bureau agricultural advocacy group. “We are standing on the edge of urban and rural.”

Development intensified

Loudoun County turned to cluster subdivisions as the primary model for new neighborhoods in its rural areas in 2003, a compromise reached after local property owners hoping to profit from the region’s explosive growth fought the county’s earlier efforts to reduce the allowable density in those areas.

That development intensified after 2006, when Loudoun became subject to a state law passed that year that allows cluster developments to be built “by right,” or without special board approval, in rural areas of faster-growing localities.

The county already requires developers of those neighborhoods to preserve 70 percent of the land as open space.

But a recommendation that the neighborhoods be built on the least-desirable soils for farming has been largely ignored by developers, county officials say. Instead, they’ve built their communities on the better soil while setting aside as open space wooded areas, floodplains or steep slopes that are less conducive to farming, if at all.

Kevin Murray, whose civil engineering firm consults on cluster development projects in the area, said developers end up building on the better soil because some of those properties have limited areas suitable for residential development. Also, the looser farm soil is ideal for septic system drain fields needed for homes in a portion of Loudoun County that is not on a public sewer system, he said.

“Those septic systems need reasonably good soils to allow the water to percolate down into the ground,” Murray said. “That’s not the only place you can place drain fields, but they’re the most economical place.”

In 2020, with agricultural groups sounding alarms about the disappearing farm land, the county’s board of supervisors initiated discussions to amend the zoning rules around cluster developments, leading to the proposal to require up to 70 percent of large properties be set aside for farming.

County officials and farming advocates said the set-aside aligns with the current open space requirement for those developments.

But large property owners who pursue tax benefits through the county’s land conservation program argue that the requirement would effectively kill that program, which they say has been more effective at preserving open space.

The program rewards property owners with state and federal tax benefits, based on the land’s development potential, if the owners agree to permanently relinquish the rights to that development. The easement contracts often still allow farming to take place on those sites, and for some homes to be built. So far, conservation easements in Loudoun have permanently protected 20,209 acres of prime agricultural soil from development, according to the county.

Because the zoning proposal limiting the use of prime agricultural soil effectively reduces the amount of homes that can be built on a given site, the large property owners say, the tax benefits would also be lower, which would make it less attractive to buy the land for that purpose.

“During the past 12 months, my wife and I have put 4,000 acres of western Loudoun into conservation easements,” said Chuck Kuhn, whose company, JK Land Holdings, is both the county’s largest private land owner and its most active player in the conservation easement program.

“We have another 3,600 acres that are under contract, with the intention of buying and placing into conservation easement,” Kuhn said. “If these rules are passed, we will walk away from those contracts. We will also no longer pursue conservation easements in Loudoun County, Virginia.”

In search of compromise

Such warnings have resonated with the county leaders enough for votes on the proposed amendment to be put on hold while officials seek to broker a compromise.

After multiple meetings over the past three years and what both sides described as terse discussions, they are still far apart on key details.

The landowners want to reduce the set-aside requirement to 20 percent of all prime agricultural soils and to have the policy apply to lots with 20 contiguous acres of prime soils, instead of the five noncontiguous acres proposed by the county. That change would reduce the number of parcels affected by the zoning change by more than 50 percent.

Agricultural groups are against both ideas, arguing that the property owners’ concerns about lower property values are unfounded because, in many cases, it’s possible to put drain fields elsewhere on a property or build the homes near creeks or wooded areas. The county says it would consider lowering the set aside amount to 50 percent and to have a zoning administrator weigh in on unique cases.

Kuhn, whose company has developed several of the county’s lucrative data centers and other large projects in Loudoun, has been among the most influential voices in the discussion.

He and others argue that the county is at risk of weakening what has been an effective permanent solution to disappearing farmland — placing those properties into easements — at the expense of a zoning change that future county boards could change again in favor of new development.

“They have the right intention,” Kuhn said about farming advocates, while standing on 298 acres of farm land and woods that his company recently placed into a conservation easement, garnering $2.6 million in tax credits for relinquishing the right to develop about 80 homes. “They’re just not paying attention to the unintended consequences.”

David Talton, who owns 1,500 acres of farmland in the Waterford area, said the zoning amendment change would likely lead to a $50 million drop in the value of that land.

He had plans to place most of it into a conservation easement in two years, reserving the right for a developer to build about 20 to 30 homes there, Talton said. But, to avoid the loss in value, he is now rushing to have the property grandfathered into the county’s current zoning requirements so he can get approval for a cluster subdivision of 315 homes.

“The only thing that makes sense now is to go ahead and subdivide it,” Talton said. “Our family’s entire retirement is in this property.”

A plea for equity

Earman, of the Loudoun County Farm Bureau, said the issue is also about equity.

With farm-worthy lots disappearing, it has become more difficult for smaller farmers to set up operations in Loudoun because they can’t compete with residential developers for what’s left, said Earman, who raises sheep and cattle on her farm in the Round Hill area.

“It’s so hard to transition our young farmers and people who weren’t lucky enough to be born inheriting a large property into agriculture,” Earman said. “Having those 20-acre plots preserved, be farmable, with good, rich soil that can grow anything, is really important to the people that we work with and that we represent.”

Stacey Carlberg and her partner Casey Gustowarow have tried with no luck to find a permanent home for the vegetable farming business, Fireside Farm, that they started in 2020, which they run on leased space from the larger Potomac Vegetable Farms operation in Purcellville.

But the county’s real estate prices, coupled with the steady disappearance of available land, have made that impossible, Carlberg said.

“I’ve spent a lot of time driving around Loudoun, looking at the parcel map and, sadly, discovering that a lot of what looks like open farmland has already been chopped up into different parcels for houses,” she said.

The Plancks, who were also small farmers before they retired in 2010, have tried to help others get started while also capitalizing on the region’s rising land values.

They began selling portions of their 60-acre property in the early 2000s, controlling development so most of it is still dedicated to farming while seven houses are grouped together, hamlet-style, on two acres with the septic system drain fields set apart.

“Some day, maybe somebody will notice the hamlet and say: `This is a better way to do it,'” Susan Planck said. As for the cluster developments nearby, which she described as “appalling,” “there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Dennis Virts, whose 300-acre farm has been in his family since just before the American Revolution, shares that sense of resignation.

After the discussions around a new zoning policy began, Virts paid for preliminary studies to subdivide the property into homes, wincing at the thought that the family farm would cease to exist.

But, Virts said, he learned that he isn’t likely to be ready for that kind of undertaking before the new zoning policy is approved. So, he’s now bracing for a loss in the value of his farm, Virts said.

“I’ve waited too long,” he said, about subdividing. “I just stay silent in my anguish because I know I’m too late and I’ll just have to live with whatever they do.”