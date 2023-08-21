Man jailed on murder charge in D.C. accused of killing behind bars

Listen 5 min Share

The stabbing at the jail's Central Treatment Facility in the 1900 block of E Street SE occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to authorities. Police said Mussay Rezene, 30, of Southeast Washington, was apprehended after he tried to flush a "cutting instrument" down a toilet.

The victim of the stabbing, Darrow Johnson, 34, of Clinton, Md., died from his injuries on Saturday, D.C. police said. Court documents show Johnson, who was being held on a murder charge, had been stabbed in the abdomen and head.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court, the stabbing occurred as detainees filed in to a room used for physical therapy. A witness told police that they didn’t hear any argument. That person reported seeing Rezene kick Johnson, according to the affidavit.

Video surveillance shows a physical altercation between Rezene and Johnson, with Rezene swinging his right hand downward toward Johnson, “who is attempting to defend himself from the attacks,” according to the affidavit.

Police charged Rezene with assault with intent to kill Johnson. That charge was filed before the Johnson died, and police said they are working with prosecutors to upgrade the offense. The charges had not been amended as of Monday.

A spokeswoman for the jail did not respond to an interview request or to questions sent in an email. Court documents did not describe the weapon in detail, or how it may have gotten inside the facility or was made. In March of last year, Tom Faust, the director of the D.C. Department of Corrections, told city lawmakers he was working to address concerns about conditions at the jail, including contraband, after a guard was accused of smuggling narcotics and knives into the facility in exchange for payments from a detainee’s girlfriend.

Johnson’s attorney in the murder case, Stephen LoGerfo, called the death of his client a “tragedy,” and said Johnson left behind a wife and family. “It is unfortunate he wasn’t able to be protected,” the attorney said.

LoGerfo said Johnson pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the Feb. 27, 2022, killing of Michael Whitehead, 32, of Hyattsville, Md., in the 100 block of N Street NW, near Dunbar High School. He was scheduled for trial in January 2025. Court documents filed in the case do not describe a motive.

LoGerfo said he had no details of what happened at the jail. “I can’t imagine why anyone would want to harm him,” the attorney said of Johnson. Efforts to reach Johnson’s family were not successful Monday.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said Monday that investigators do not know of any connection between the cases in which Rezene and Johnson had been charged before the stabbing. The spokeswoman also said detectives have not learned of a motive in the stabbing. Rezene’s attorney declined to comment Monday.

Rezene is in jail awaiting a December trial in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Brayan Villatoro on Sept. 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street NW, in the Brightwood neighborhood. The victim was found in an alley, shot in the head and the body, according to court documents.

Authorities charged Rezene with first-degree murder of Villatoro, who was described by police in court documents as a member of a gang called “Street Thug Criminal.” Police said members of the gang were involved in an internal feud but were also fighting with two other crews in Northwest Washington — the Columbia Road Boys and the Mount Pleasant Crew.

Police said in court documents that they believe Rezene and Villatoro were supposed to meet for a drug exchange, though they don’t know if that meeting took place. It is in court documents filed in the Villatoro murder case that police claimed Rezene was a rumored “contract killer” and alleged that he was “suspected of being involved in numerous shootings.” Police attributed the allegations to detectives in the intelligence unit, but they provided no other information or proof.

Efforts to reach Villatoro’s relatives were not successful Monday.

Rezene is also charged as an accessory after the fact in a triple fatal shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, in the 600 block of Longfellow Street NW, in Brightwood Park. An indictment alleges that one of the men charged in the killings called Rezene immediately before and after the shooting and that Rezene tried to get rid of the vehicle used in the attack.

Police have said they suspected the shooters targeted members of the Kennedy Street Crew who had gathered on Longfellow Street. Two men were killed, along with a young woman authorities described as a bystander who worked as a patient services assistant in the operating room at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

No trial date has been set in the case.