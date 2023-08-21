Teens arrested after golf cart is taken at gunpoint at Va. country club

Listen 1 min Share

Three teenagers have been charged with gun crimes and other offenses after a group stole a golf cart at gunpoint from golfers at a Reston country club, Fairfax County police said. Police said they were first tipped to trouble at the Hidden Creek Country Club about 6:40 p.m. Aug. 16. An employee reported that he had approached a group of teenagers whom he previously suspected of stealing golf carts and that one of them pulled out a handgun, police said.

At 8:06 p.m., police said, they went back to the golf course, this time for a robbery. A group of teenagers stole a golf cart and crashed it, police said, then swiped another golf cart from a group of golfers at gunpoint and drove away.

Police said that they charged three people in connection with the incident and that they recovered four guns and suspected narcotics. Deon Luangraj, 18, of Lynchburg, Va., was charged with possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. A 16-year-old was charged with narcotics and firearms offenses, and a 14-year-old was charged with robbery, felony firearm use and underage gun possession.

Police did not say how they connected Luangraj and the other two teens to the case. Attorney information for the three was not immediately available in court records.