The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Off-duty Fairfax officer arrested for DUI after crash, police say

Police say the officer was driving his own car at the time of the crash

By
August 21, 2023 at 9:29 a.m. EDT
1 min

An off-duty Fairfax County police officer was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that left seven people injured, police said.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Sunday that Officer Justin Faison, who was assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was driving his own car at the time of the arrest.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The crash happened on Route 50 near South Manchester Street in Seven Corners, police said. Seven occupants from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Faison, who has been with the force since 2022, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation, police said.

Loading...