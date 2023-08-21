Off-duty Fairfax officer arrested for DUI after crash, police say

Fairfax County police said in a statement Sunday that Officer Justin Faison, who was assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was driving his own car at the time of the arrest.

An off-duty Fairfax County police officer was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that left seven people injured, police said.

The crash happened on Route 50 near South Manchester Street in Seven Corners, police said. Seven occupants from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.