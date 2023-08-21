Off-duty Fairfax officer arrested for DUI after crash, police say

An off-duty Fairfax County police officer was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that left seven people injured, police said.
The crash happened on Route 50 near South Manchester Street in Seven Corners, police said. Seven occupants from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Faison, who has been with the force since 2022, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation, police said.