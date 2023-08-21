Md. police shoot man who they said lunged at them with knife

Listen 2 min Share

Two Maryland police troopers shot and wounded a man Friday night in St. Mary’s County who state police said lunged at one of the troopers with a knife. Maryland State Police said in a statement that just before 10:55 p.m. Friday, two troopers from the Leonardtown barrack responded to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Md., for a report of a possibly suicidal person.

Investigators said the troopers approached the front door of the home and met Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, of Hollywood.

Police say Oliveras, armed with a knife, stepped out of the residence and lunged forward to try to stab one of the troopers. The knife pierced the trooper’s uniform and ballistic vest, they said.

Both troopers fired their guns, striking Oliveras, police said. Another trooper from the Leonardtown barrack and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived after the shooting and rendered emergency aid until medical personnel arrived, police said.

Oliveras was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown before being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital in Washington for treatment, police said.

Police said that investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South are leading an investigation of the shooting, while Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting its own investigation.

Police did not identify the troopers but said one is a four-year veteran of the department and the other is a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy.

Both troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, police said, adding that no charges have been filed.