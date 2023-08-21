Va. environmentalists sue to block Youngkin from exiting carbon market

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

RICHMOND — Environmental groups filed suit Monday in Fairfax County Circuit Court to prevent Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) from taking Virginia out of a multistate carbon-credit market aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Lawyers for the Southern Environmental Law Center prepared the suit on behalf of several Virginia environmental groups seeking to keep the state in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI.

“It is critical that we continue our participation in RGGI, a proven climate solution,” SELC senior attorney Nate Benforado said in a news release. “Virginians know that we need this program and that we have no time to waste. We will be doing everything we can — as quickly as we can — to enforce the law and maintain this successful program.”

Virginia joined the 11-state RGGI in 2021 after Democrats, who then controlled the General Assembly, passed a sweeping energy bill that called for the state to phase out carbon-based fuels. It was signed into law by then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

Youngkin, who won election later that same year, came into office vowing to take Virginia out of the market, saying it amounts to a tax on energy consumers.

Dominion Energy, the state’s biggest utility, has said that it added $2.36 to the average customer’s monthly utility bill to cover the cost of complying with RGGI requirements. The State Corporation Commission suspended that surcharge this year in anticipation of Virginia withdrawing from RGGI, but Dominion succeeded in getting a slightly higher surcharge restored this summer.

At the same time, the RGGI auctions have returned some $589 million to Virginia, which under the law passed by the General Assembly is used to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels caused by climate change and to increase the energy efficiency of low-income homes.

Shortly after taking office in 2022, Youngkin attempted to withdraw from RGGI by executive order, but lawmakers in the General Assembly argued that he could not override an action of the legislature. Democrats who control the state Senate killed a Republican bill this year that would have ordered Virginia to withdraw.

So Youngkin has pursued regulatory withdrawal. In June, the State Air Pollution Control Board — with a majority of members appointed by Youngkin — voted to begin the process of exiting RGGI. After a 30-day review period, Youngkin officially filed notice of withdrawal at the end of July, with an effective date of Dec. 31.

Several environmental groups — as well as Democratic lawmakers — have contended that Youngkin’s administration is exceeding its authority by overriding an act of the Assembly. But the administration argues that the 2021 law “authorizes” membership in RGGI without compelling it.

The SELC suit will test that premise. It was filed on behalf of the Association of Energy Conservation Professionals, Virginia Interfaith Power and Light, Appalachian Voices and Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.

“Our participation in RGGI has been effective in achieving significant pollution reductions while benefiting communities from Hampton Roads to the coalfields through investments in energy efficiency and in flood mitigation programs,” Peter Anderson, director of energy policy for Appalachian Voices, said in the news release. “RGGI is a climate solution that is very popular with Virginians, but more importantly, it is the law.”

The suit was filed against the state Air Pollution Control Board, the Department of Environmental Quality and department director Michael Rolband, saying they lack authority to remove Virginia from RGGI.