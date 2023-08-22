Twelve-year-old arrested in D.C. carjacking attempt, police say

Listen 1 min Share

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. police said. The boy had a gun in his possession at the time of the arrest, police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The increase in carjackings has become a symbol of the issue of violent crime in the District, and a focus of concern over personal safety on the streets. Many carjackings have been carried out by young people, but few of the suspects are identified as being as young as 12.

In some cases, juveniles who are relatively young have been arrested or described in the incidents, but often as being part of larger groups and not frequently as being armed.

Sunday’s incident occurred on a bright and sunny day a few minutes after 1 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and U Street SE, according to the police account. The address is near the heart of the historic Anacostia neighborhood and a short distance from the 11th Street Bridge over the Anacostia River.

The victim was approached there with a demand for their keys, police said . The would-be robber held an object in his waistband that the victim thought was a gun, according to the police account.

However, the victim refused to surrender the keys and the would-be carjacker ran away, police said.

Officers arrested a 12-year-old from Southeast who had a gun, police said.

Police said they charged the boy with two offenses. One was armed carjacking and the other was carrying a pistol without a license, police said.