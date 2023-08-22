D.C.’s ‘red flag’ gun seizures are low. Officials hope to change that.

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

On a Thursday morning this past month, a woman walked in to D.C. police’s Sixth District station and told officers she needed help. She said she was hearing voices, according to court records, and had told a friend she was suicidal. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight She agreed to seek treatment at the hospital, and police came to her home to check up on her later that night, the records show. When they opened her bedroom door, they found a Glock resting on the bed, and ammunition and shell casings scattered around the room.

Though the woman possessed the gun legally, police seized it, along with another weapon, under the District’s “red flag” law, which allows law enforcement, family members and mental health professionals to petition to take guns from people deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Such petitions for extreme risk protection orders have been filed 51 times since the D.C. Council passed the law in December 2018, 13 of which came from police, according to a review of D.C. Superior Court records and data from the D.C. Attorney General’s Office. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said that low figure suggests that many District residents may not be aware of the law — or that police aren’t invoking it as often as they could.

But that’s something he hopes could soon change. This week, the D.C. Attorney General’s office is rolling out a public awareness campaign in hopes of making more people aware the law exists. And with legal gun ownership increasing in the District in the wake of federal court decisions that forced the city to loosen its restrictive firearms laws, a D.C. police official said he believes officers will more frequently turn to the city’s red-flag law.

“If we believe as I do that gun violence is at a crisis point, there should be no tool left in the toolbox,” Allen said. “Every tool should be pulled out, should be used, to get guns out of the hands of people that are going to do harm to themselves or others.”

The District and 21 states have some type of extreme-risk law, intended to defuse volatile situations ranging from domestic violence to mental health crises by removing guns from the picture. Police, mental health providers or dating partners, roommates or family members can file a petition to have a gun removed, and with a judge’s blessing, the weapon is taken for up to two weeks. If a judge finds that a person continues to pose a threat to themselves or others, the gun can be removed for a year after a final hearing. That happened in just under half the 51 cases.

But the law only works if people know to use it, said Christian Heyne, vice president of policy and programs at Brady, a gun violence prevention organization. “One of the biggest barriers we have to emergency risk laws is folks are largely unaware,” he said.

D.C.'s use of the law pales in comparison with some of its neighbors. In nearby Fairfax County, which has about 1.1 million residents to the District’s roughly 700,000, prosecutors have handled roughly 100 red-flag cases since October alone under Virginia’s law, which passed in 2020. But Heyne noted it can be difficult to compare D.C. with other jurisdictions, because many of the guns in the District are illegal, meaning police can seize them without an emergency order.

Janese Bechtol, chief of the D.C. attorney general’s domestic violence and special victims unit, said that appears to be a core reason the city’s red-flag law has not been used more often.

“If it’s an illegal weapon, we can get rid of it without going through court,” Bechtol said.

The District’s red-flag law can be used to take illegal guns. To incentivize people to report loved ones who might be in danger, it includes a provision that grants immunity to people whose guns are illegal if they agree to give up the weapons, and they have not been used in a crime. That is similar to a law already on D.C.'s books known as “safe surrender,” which allows people to turn over illegal guns without the threat of prosecution, unless the gun has been used in a crime.

For years, most D.C. residents could not legally keep guns in their home. Then a landmark 2008 Supreme Court ruling forced the city to loosen its restrictions, and another federal court ruling in 2017 forced the city to scrap a provision requiring people applying for concealed-carry permits to show “good reason.”

Before that 2017 decision, only 123 people had active concealed-carry permits from D.C. police. By 2020, about 4,800 people had permits. Today, the District has 15,268 active concealed-carry permits, with a little over one-third of those belonging to D.C. residents and the rest to those who live outside the District, according to D.C. police data.

Ramey Kyle, the commander of D.C. police’s violent crime suppression division, which serves red-flag petitions, said that police are using the law, but see it as more tailored to legal gun cases. He said he expected such petitions could increase, as more and more D.C. residents get legal guns.

“I think it’s a very good tool for victims of crime,” he said. “Any time that we can put a pause on any violence that might be happening or, you know, bring down the tension or remove that firearm that may turn a simple argument into a serious assault and murder, that’s a good thing.”

Use of the red-flag law in D.C. has increased since 2022, even over the past several months. In the first two years the law existed, only a handful of petitions were filed. The 19 filed this year up through July 25 run the gamut, with many involving domestic violence or mental health crises.

In June, a man who was receiving psychiatric treatment at the Washington Hospital Center alarmed staff when he expressed “homicidal thoughts directed at D.C. Mayor Bowser” and said he had thought about committing a mass shooting before taking his life, court records show. A mental health professional petitioned for an extreme-risk protection order, which a judge approved — and although police could not find any guns registered to the man, the order would prevent him from purchasing one.

In March, police filed an extreme-risk order against a man who had been stalking a woman before breaking into her apartment while she was not home. When police arrived, they found an AR-style rifle in his car and seized it, court records show.

And in January, a D.C. Department of Behavioral Health employee sought an extreme-risk protection order against a man with history of mental health issues who had unnerved residents in his H Street apartment building, court records show. The man had been seen showing off a gun in his waistband, following female residents through the building and jiggling doorknobs when he thought no one was looking, authorities alleged. Police seized a ghost gun and ammunition from his apartment, according to court records.

“Public safety is our top priority and enforcing DC’s ‘Red Flag’ law and ensuring residents are aware of how ERPOs work are just two ways our office works to address the scourge of gun violence in our community,” D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D) said in a statement ahead of the public awareness campaign. “Reducing the number of individuals and families adversely impacted by gun violence requires collaboration between government and well-informed, vigilant citizens.”

The D.C. Council had previously budgeted $150,000 for the Office of the Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice to launch an awareness campaign about the city’s red-flag law in fiscal year 2021 — but Allen said the money went unspent. Lindsey Appiah, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic complicated that effort, and that at the time, “the focus of our public health and safety communications continued to be on disseminating information about crucial life-saving practice,” such as vaccines.

Allen pushed for the awareness campaign to be mandated as part of an emergency public safety measure the council recently passed. A spokeswoman for council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who chairs the public safety committee, said she would work with Appiah’s office to convene a working group to improve implementation of the law, as the legislation called for. But she noted that illegal firearms were “the District’s most pressing problem,” saying that while D.C. police seized 21 firearms through the red-flag law last fiscal year, they had recovered more than 1,800 illegal guns so far this year.

Allen said he hopes to see the law used more liberally by police and others, including in illegal gun cases. But that depends in part on people knowing they can seek a petition against a loved one without worrying they’ll end up jailed for unlawful possession, he said.