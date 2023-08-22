Va. man pleads guilty to killing his landlord and hiding her remains

Listen 2 min Share

A Virginia man charged with killing his 72-year-old landlord and hiding her body for nearly two months pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and faces up to 32 years in prison, Fairfax County authorities said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Brian G. Sayrs Jr., now 27, confessed to killing his Lorton, Va., landlord, Emily Lu, who was last seen alive on the night of June 3, 2021, law enforcement officials said. After police searched in vain for Lu for seven weeks, they said Sayrs telephoned investigators July 23 and led them to her body, hidden in underbrush near Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton.

“To this day, we still don’t know exactly how she was killed,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) said in a statement after Sayrs pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a felony charge of illegally disposing of a body. “But we know that the individual who was responsible will face accountability for his actions.”

Advertisement

Second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison in Virginia, while illegally disposing of human remains carries a possible five-year sentence. Laura Birnbaum, a spokeswoman for Descano, said that as part of a plea bargain in Sayrs’s case, prosecutors agreed to a prison term in the range of 22 to 32 years.

Share this article Share

“He did confess to the police, but he has never disclosed how he killed her or what the motive was,” Birnbaum said. She said Lu’s body was found badly decomposed and that an autopsy report lists the cause of her death as “inconclusive.”

Judge Grace Burke Carroll, who accepted Sayrs’s guilty pleas in Fairfax Circuit Court, scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12. Birnbaum said Lu’s daughter, Jenny Ball, “has indicated that she is likely to want to speak publicly” about the case, but only after Sayrs is sentenced. Sayrs’s attorney, Katie Donoghue, a public defender in Fairfax, did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment.

Advertisement

Lu was last seen alive June 3, 2021, on surveillance video while shopping at an Aldi in Woodbridge, police said. She did not show up for work the next day and was reported missing.

Police said they think she was killed at her Lorton home, in the 9200 block of Davis Drive, where Sayrs was a tenant, and that her body was driven to the location where it was eventually found, about a mile away.

A break in the weeks-long investigation came July 23, 2021, when Sayrs phoned Fairfax police while sitting on a bench at a ballpark in Prince William County, authorities said. He later met with detectives and led them to Lu’s remains.