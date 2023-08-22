Professor accused of stealing from D.C. socialite faces new charges

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A retired political science professor who was accused of stealing jewelry and art from a Georgetown socialite is facing a new round of charges in New York. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Lawrence Gray for allegedly consigning seven pieces of stolen jewelry to an Upper East Side-based auction house, according to a statement released by the office of District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Gray purportedly earned $45,000 selling the jewels, including a 19th-century pocket watch, a Van Cleef & Arpels gold, ruby and diamond ring, and a Verdura platinum, diamond and sapphire brooch, according to the statement.

Gray consigned the cache to the Doyle Auctioneers and Appraisers between 2016 and 2018, the statement alleged.

Gray, 79, who taught political science at John Cabot University in Rome until his 2011 retirement, pleaded not guilty Aug. 15 in Manhattan criminal court to charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property and scheme to defraud. His next scheduled court appearance in New York is Oct. 31.

Christopher Zampogna, an attorney representing Gray, predicted that the charges against his client would be dismissed. “There was no crime that was committed,” he said.

A year ago, Gray settled a lawsuit filed against him by Parker Quillen, the son of Jacqueline Quillen, the Georgetown socialite and wine expert with whom the professor lived until her death in 2020. Jacqueline Quillen’s children had accused Gray of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry and other valuables from her and then seeking to sell the goods.

The lawsuit drew attention in the wealthy circles in which Quillen and Gray traveled, from D.C. to Manhattan to Newport, R.I.



Quillen’s family spoke with District law enforcement officials several times in 2020 and 2021, Parker Quillen said Tuesday. Gray has not been charged with a crime in Washington.

Parker Quillen said that none of the jewels cited by the Manhattan district attorney in its indictment of Gray belong to the Quillen family. “We are glad to see at least one jurisdiction, if not D.C., still protecting private property and enforcing the law,” he said in a text. Representatives of D.C. police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond immediately to emails seeking comment.

In a separate case pending in Rhode Island, Gray is accused of stealing a $32,000 diamond and sapphire brooch from a friend, Nannette Herrick. He and Quillen stayed in Herrick’s Newport home in 2016. Police allege Gray consigned the brooch to Doyle Auctions, which paid him $19,871 after selling it.

Gray has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Gray and Quillen met in D.C. in 2004. She was the granddaughter of Alfred Lee Loomis, a Wall Street magnate who founded a laboratory that helped develop radar technology. Loomis’s circle of associates included Albert Einstein.

Quillen, a divorcee and mother of three, started a wine department for Christie’s Auction House and was known for hosting dinner parties at her R Street NW home. As the couple became more involved, Gray moved in with her.

The Quillen lawsuit accused Gray of stealing a trove of valuables from Jacqueline Quillen, including a $17,000 diamond ring and a $10,000 Patek Philippe watch. The lawsuit alleged that Gray sold some of Quillen’s art, clothing and other possessions to a Georgetown antique dealer and a consignment shop. The lawsuit also claimed the retired professor consigned other valuables to an auction house.

An attorney for Gray countered at the time that the family’s claims were akin to “hyperbolic fiction.” The settlement reached by the two sides asserted that their dispute had been resolved “without any admission as to fault, liability or wrongdoing.”