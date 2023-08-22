Maryland man fatally shot in Southeast Washington

Listen 1 min Share

A 44-year-old man from Maryland was fatally shot Monday morning in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of 16th Street SE, three blocks from where five people were shot on Good Hope Road, three of them fatally, on Aug. 5.

Police did not say whether there is any connection between the two shootings. No arrests have been made in either one.

Police identified the victim of Monday’s shooting as Robert Ferguson, of Sliver Spring. Authorities said he died at a hospital.

The number of homicides in the District has now reached 169, almost a 30 percent increase over this time last year. Overall, violent crime is up 38 percent in D.C., according to police statistics.