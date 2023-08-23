D.C. youths, 50 miles from home on Bikeshare bikes, charged in burglary

Listen 2 min Share

When sheriff’s deputies in Fauquier County, Va., encountered two teenagers Sunday night outside Dumfries Market, it was clear what the youths were up to: Authorities said the boys, 15 and 16, were standing in front of the smashed glass doors of the closed convenience store, a metal pipe on the ground at their feet.

A burglary in progress.

But how did they get there? Did the two really ride bicycles all the way from D.C., where they live, to the rural crossroads burg of Catlett, a westward jaunt of roughly 50 miles?

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Jeffrey Long, a spokesman for the Fauquier sheriff’s office, said Wednesday. Yet judging from the two Capital Bikeshare rental bikes found at the scene, “it could be.”

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the market and gas station, in the 4200 block of Dumfries Road, Long said. The store was closed but an employee was inside cleaning up. When the glass doors shattered, the employee, looking at a security-video screen, could see two youths trying to get in. He dialed 911, Long said, and deputies arrived almost immediately.

One of the teenagers froze when he was ordered to do so, Long said. The other jumped on one of the red rental bikes and began pedaling away. He was quickly arrested. The two were taken to a juvenile detention center, charged as minors with attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and destruction of property, Long said. Because of their ages, their identities were not made public.

Long said one of the youths lives in Northeast Washington, the other is Southeast. Deputies have yet to determine where the two bikes were rented. Capital Bikeshare has numerous rental locations in the District’s Virginia suburbs, but none closer than 30 miles to Catlett, according to the company’s map.

“There are some indicators” that the boys rode quite a long distance before their arrests, Long said. He said Virginia State Police received a report early Sunday afternoon “of two males riding bikes” beside the westbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Fairfax County. Also, one of the boys was reported missing, an apparent runaway, two days before the burglary attempt.

“We’re still waiting to hear from Capital Bikeshare on where the bikes came from,” Long said. “We just don’t know for sure.”