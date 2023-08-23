Police charge Va. man they say shot at car on I-66 in ‘road rage’ incident

Listen 1 min Share

A man driving on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been charged with gun crimes after authorities said he shot at another car on the roadway in an apparent “road rage” incident, Virginia State Police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight State police charged Daniel L. Serrano, 24, of Alexandria, with malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle, both of which are felony charges.

Shortly before 1:08 p.m., police said two Honda sedans were traveling east on I-66 when one driver threw an object at Serrano’s car. Police allege Serrano began shooting at the other, striking the vehicle’s driver.

Serrano remained at the scene near the 50-mile marker and was taken into custody without incident, police said. Officials said they took a firearm from the scene.

Authorities took man driving the other car to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

An attorney was not immediately listed for Serrano in court records.