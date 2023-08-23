Black leaders push for response to racist meme and police handling of case

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Black civil rights activists gathered at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s home Wednesday morning to protest and focus attention on the case of a high-ranking Maryland State Police official who texted colleagues a vulgar, racist meme of George Floyd days after his murder and retired recently with benefits. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Carl Snowden, the convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, on Wednesday stood in front of the governor’s mansion with about 20 others holding “Black Lives Matter” signs and two censored posters of the photo Cpl. Jason Oros shared days after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. An unfiltered copy provided by Snowden and reviewed by The Washington Post showed officer Derek Chauvin replaced with a naked Black man sitting on top of Floyd, with his penis on Floyd’s neck.

“It was so horrific that you would have thought our elected officials, that our Black, White, women and others would have denounced it, but as of today not a single elected official denounced this photograph,” Snowden said, noting that the silence came despite Maryland’s historic concentration of Black state-level power — a Black governor, attorney general and House speaker, and one of the country’s largest legislative Black caucuses.

A spokesman for Moore, who took office in January, becoming the lone Black governor of a U.S. state, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I like Wes Moore but on this one he should have clearly said anyone who circulates something like this will be fired,” said Snowden, who was joined by members of the NAACP, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County.

Advertisement

Maryland State Police Superintendent Roland L. Butler Jr., the agency’s first Black superintendent, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that “the image in question is condemned in the strongest terms” and that Oros’s actions do not align with Maryland state troopers’ standards of conduct. A lawyer for Oros did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.

The protest followed a recent Baltimore Sun story on Oros’s actions and the state police’s response. According to the report, Oros sent the meme to subordinates and supervisors eight days after Floyd’s murder with the words “Too soon?” and a shrugging emoji.

Last month, Oros retired with full benefits, the Sun reported, after a three-year investigation resulted in a settlement agreement between him and the department. Oros was not criminally charged.

Advertisement

Oros was assigned to the Northern Baltimore Strike Force Team 7, Butler said in the statement, and ultimately admitted guilt, which led to his “permanent separation from the Department.” He acknowledges that his retirement is not in good standing, Butler said, which prohibits him from receiving his retired police identification or a retirement badge.

The criticism Wednesday marked the latest blow for an agency that Moore tapped Butler to lead this year over opposition, saying then that the veteran lieutenant colonel “understands the culture and understands the challenges that need to be fixed.” His nomination process surfaced tensions about a poor working environment for Black and Brown officers, with critics of Moore’s choice pointing to mounting legal action and an ongoing federal probe of alleged racial discrimination in hiring and promotion within the department.

Share this article Share

Michal Shinnar, an attorney representing Black and minority officers in a class-action lawsuit against the agency, said the meme circulated by Oros is evidence of a racially discriminatory culture.

Advertisement

“The ultimate action against him was just that he gets to retire with full benefits,” Shinnar said. “That is not the actions of an agency that sees Mr. Oros’s conduct as serious and not the action of an agency that is looking to deter other officers in their rank from engaging in conduct.”

It is unclear whether there is any action that could be taken to prevent Oros from receiving his full pension.

Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins (D-Montgomery), who heads the Legislative Black Caucus, has repeatedly sponsored legislation that would require police officers to forfeit their pensions if they are found guilty of certain crimes committed while on duty. Each year the measure has stalled in committee. According to a legislative analysis of the bill, Montgomery County is the only jurisdiction that has a forfeiture policy in place.

Advertisement

Maryland State Police has a long history of complaints and allegations of discrimination against Black troopers.

In addition to federal scrutiny, the agency is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in its hiring and promotional practices.

The federal probe launched last year by the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland nearly derailed Moore’s nomination of Butler, who rose through the ranks during a nearly 30-year career at the agency. When lawmakers questioned why he didn’t take action to change the culture of the agency, he told them he was not in charge.

Among his goals is to increase staffing within the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion so that trooper complaints are addressed effectively in a timely manner and to create a discipline review team that will identify inconsistencies in response and other inequitable practices within the Department.

Advertisement

Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-Prince George’s), who fielded complaints for more than a decade from Black troopers, tried unsuccessfully to stop Butler’s confirmation, arguing that as the top Black official at the agency he should have done more to help Black troopers.

Ultimately, senators approved Butler’s appointment and added budget language that requires him to submit reports on his work on reforms for recruitment and promotions.