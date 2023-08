Police officers found the bodies about 2:45 p.m. while checking complaints of an odor, according to a police spokesman. The apartment is in the 200 block of N Street SW, along the waterfront area, near the Greenleaf Recreation Center.

The bodies of two people were found Tuesday afternoon inside an apartment in Southwest Washington, according to D.C. police, who said they think a man fatally shot a woman and then took his own life.

The police spokesman said detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide. The identities of the man and women have not been released. Police said it appears that the man and woman lived together but they did not describe their relationship.