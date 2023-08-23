Fairfax County to send $750 a month to 180 low-income families

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Next month, Fairfax County will launch a direct payment program for local struggling families. The Fairfax County Economic Mobility Pilot will provide monthly payments of $750 to 180 families who meet the program’s requirements, making the Virginia county the latest jurisdiction nationwide to experiment with cash payments as a way to combat systemic inequality.

The money will flow from the program to the chosen families for 15 months. There are no requirements on how the families spend the money. But county officials have a specific target for the assistance: working families who make too much money for traditional government aid like food stamps or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Those eligible for the pilot program fall into the group defined by the United Way as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE). This group lives above the federal poverty line but still struggles with basic costs like housing, health care, child care and groceries.

“When we only use the poverty rate to determine who is in need, we miss people who are working multiple jobs but still struggle to make ends meet but who make too much money for traditional government assisstance,” said Karla Bruce, the county’s chief equity officer. “But we need those people to thrive, and we see this as an investment in that community.”

According to the United Way’s most recent national report, 2021 data shows that while 13 percent of American households lived beneath the federal poverty line, another 29 percent fell in the ALICE category — nearly 36.3 million households. That same year, 6 percent of Fairfax County’s population lived beneath the poverty line, while 33 percent fell under the ALICE threshold.

The concept of local government’s offering cash assistance to poor residents has spread since 2019, when then-Stockton, Calif., Mayor Michael D. Tubbs started a program offering $500 a month to 125 randomly selected residents for 24 months. Tubbs, now head of a national mayor’s group pushing gauranteed income, said more than 118 mayors and 40 county officials have signed on to the group’s mission to provide a basic economic floor for American families.

“Cash works,” Tubbs said. “Cash unlocks opportunities. The movement for these kinds of programs underscores the moment we are in. We have record unemployment, Bidenonmics is working. But people are still struggling with the basics.”

Tubbs said the pandemic — when so many Americans benefited from the economic help provided by the government like stimulus checks and expanded health-care access — further showcased the effectiveness of cash payments as a poverty reducer. The expanded child tax credit alone was responsible for pulling 5.3 million out of poverty in 2021, according to the Census Bureau.

“The child tax credit was a nationalized guaranteed income,” Tubbs said. “At a time when everything was politicized and people were storming the Capitol, no one burned their child tax credit checks or returned them. Republicans and Democrats both received those checks.”

Fairfax officials also noted the impact of the pandemic. Conversations about similar programs had been floated in county government in recent years, but the pandemic “gave us the insight on the value of cash to families and the way it gives them the ability to self-determine how that money is spent,” Bruce said.

The Fairfax program, funded in part by leftover federal covid relief money, will target 180 randomly selected eligible families. The application period opens on Sept. 23 and closes on Oct. 3.

Applicants must be employed, older than 18, live in Fairfax County, and have at least one child 16 years old or younger living in the household. Families cannot be receiving other forms of government assistance, such as Social Security disability payments, to be considered for the pilot program. The total household income needs to fall within the county’s ALICE range, meaning between 150 and 250 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four would need to have a total income between $45,000 and $75,000.

Eligible households must also reside in one of 10 Zip codes. According to Pallas Washington, the county’s deputy director of neighborhood and community services, the county worked with stakeholders in Fairfax’s communities and county staff to identify the areas that would be the best fit for the payments. Some members of the pilot will have the choice to participate in a George Mason University study of the program’s impact, but there are no guidelines or rules about how to spend the payments.

“Participants will self-determine how they spend the money,” Washington said. “Doing this with dignity is important to us.”

Alexandria began a similar program earlier this year, sending $500 to 170 households for 24 months. According to Julie Mullen, the city’s economic mobility program officer, so far only anecdotal accounts have come in from participants. Most program participants say they use the money for food, Mullen said, but many also report a “lightening of people’s mental load.”

Alexandria residents say they no longer need to worry about food prices when they are at the grocery store, Mullen said, or report that they are now able to spend more time with their children because the payments have allowed them to quit second jobs.