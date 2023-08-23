Youngkin says he would accept one-time tax rebates as budget deal nears

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin conceded on Tuesday that he would be willing to accept about $1 billion in one-time tax rebates to reach a long overdue budget deal in a divided Capitol, backing off his demand for recurring tax cuts as House and Senate budget leaders signaled that a compromise was within reach.

Youngkin (R) said he would settle for one-time cuts with hopes that more permanent tax relief would be part of the next state spending plan, which the General Assembly will start hashing out early next year.

“If we take a moment here and provide the one-time tax relief, then we move forward for permanent cuts next year, that’s a compromise that I’d be willing to accept,” Youngkin (R) said in a gathering with reporters after he addressed a joint meeting of the state money committees.

Youngkin acknowledged that he has no guarantee that Democrats, who have warned that recurring cuts would be risky in an uncertain economy, would go along with them next year. The outcome will probably be determined by the results of the General Assembly elections on Nov. 7, when control of the state House and Senate will be up for grabs.

Advertisement

The Republicans who narrowly control the House and the Democrats who have a slim margin in the Senate failed to reach a budget deal before the annual General Assembly session adjourned Feb. 25.

Share this article Share

Youngkin had proposed using $1 billion for new tax cuts, on top of the $4 billion in tax cuts the General Assembly approved last year. The House approved a budget bill in line with Youngkin’s plan, but the Senate’s bill would have spent much of excess funding on priorities such as raises for teachers and state employees and increases in K-12 education spending.

The state is at the halfway point of the two-year budget passed in 2022, so the impasse has not led to a shutdown of state agencies or programs, which continue to operate on money appropriated under that original plan. But it has left at least $3.6 billion in unexpected revenue in limbo.

Youngkin announced in July that excess revenue had swelled to $5 billion, although Senate Finance and Appropriations co-chair Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax) has dismissed that figure as “voodoo estimating” that does not take into account certain state obligations. Budget leaders from both chambers have indicated they would continue to base their plan on the original figure.

Advertisement

Budget talks broke down in late June after a dispute over the tax cuts but resumed in late July. Budget leaders reached a tentative deal Tuesday, which would include one-time tax rebates rather than recurring cuts, The Richmond Times Dispatch first reported.

Howell and Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting that they think they could iron out their differences by the end of the week. They declined to offer specifics.