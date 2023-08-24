The 17 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, Aug. 24
DCBX at the Renaissance Washington hotel
DCBX bills itself as “the Super Bowl of Latin dance festivals,” and with an estimated 7,000 dancers descending on the Renaissance Washington, that’s an apt descriptor. Over four days and nights, there will be more than 100 classes covering bachata, salsa, zouk, kizomba and lambada for various levels, and dancing with DJs and live performers across eight ballrooms, with the music running until 8 a.m. Dance groups from around the world take to various stages, while attendees can socialize at daily rooftop happy hours and nightly themed parties. Tickets are available for single nights or the full event; some classes and workshops cost extra. Main event through Sunday, with optional activities Monday. $79-$599.
Local Natives at 9:30 Club
It’s been almost 14 years since LA-based Local Natives’ strong debut, “Gorilla Manor,” was released. It’s as self-assured as an album about young-adult angst can be. The song “Who Knows Who Cares” features exhilaratingly frenetic drums and gorgeous, delicate strings. All this exciting instrumentation is brought together by impassioned vocals from Taylor Rice and Kelcey Ayer. “The current has us now, it’s okay / Take into account that it’s all about to change,” they sing, about how intense but temporary everything feels when you’re young. It all did change for Local Natives; the band became a genre leader of indie rock. Its 2023 album, “Time Will Wait for No One,” is aptly named, the band no longer trudging through young adulthood trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. Instead, it is firmly planted in adulthood and contemplating new realities. 7 p.m. (doors). $39.50.
Friday, Aug. 25
Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument reopens
The historic Belmont-Paul house on Capitol Hill, home to the headquarters of the National Woman’s Party, closed at the beginning of the pandemic and never reopened, as the National Park Service took the opportunity to make much-needed repairs to the 200-year-old house, from the restoration of the iron front stairs to the replacement of its metal roof. But work is finally complete, and the museum, which tells the story of the passage of the 19th Amendment, the proposal of the Equal Rights Amendment and National Woman’s Party founder Alice Paul, is once again ready to teach a new generation about the struggle for the right to vote. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Girls and Boys at the Black Cat
The ’90s dance parties and cover bands around D.C. usually focus on the pop end of the spectrum — the Spice Girls, Warren G and Nate Dogg, TLC. The name of this one, taken from Blur’s 1994 crossover hit, is a clue that this one is different. DJs Matt Walter and Craig Boarman, who previously helmed the Black Cat’s Britpop-and-Madchester-themed Underground party, promise a diverse collection of ’90s indie rock, from Blur, Oasis and Elastica to the Beastie Boys, Breeders and Foo Fighters. You’ll be singing along to Garbage and the Smashing Pumpkins before you know it. (And if your tastes run toward new wave and alternative, the long-running Eighties Mayhem party, with DJs Steve EP and Missguided, takes over the Black Cat’s main floor on Saturday night.) 9 p.m. $10-$15.
Saturday, Aug. 26
MegaFest at Sandlot Anacostia
Last summer, the team behind Black-owned craft beer Soul Mega launched MegaFest, a beer festival with a block party vibe: crowds sampling beers from a half-dozen breweries while grooving to DJs who’ve spun in hot D.C. clubs, posing for selfies and hitting up vendors and food trucks. For the second edition, MegaFest is moving from Walter Reed to Sandlot Anacostia, with a lineup that includes Black-owned beer brands Black Beauty, Joyhound, Liquid Intrusion, Sankofa and Urban Garden, plus Anxo Cider, Daring Kombucha, Michael Lavelle Wines and Kiko bottled sake cocktails. DJs Jahsonic, Nativesun, Geena Marie, Shindig and Pae Me provide the soundtrack. It’s tough to find a better combination of tunes and drinks in D.C. this weekend. Basic tickets include unlimited four-ounce pours; VIP adds skybox access and additional open bar. 3 to 8 p.m. $50-$85.
Maryland Renaissance Festival
Hear ye! Maryland’s annual renaissance fair kicks off nine weekends of medieval celebrations, welcoming rogues, monks, maidens and wenches to step back to a time when owning a sword was cool. The “village” is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., leaving plenty of time to enjoy live entertainment, like archery demonstrations and comedy shows, and shop for art, costumes and more at artisan booths throughout the village. Joust don’t leave without trying mead and a turkey leg. Through Oct. 22. Single day passes $24-$30 for adults, $12-$15 for children from 7 to 15, free for children under 7.
Around the World Cultural Food Festival at Oronoco Bay Park
Yes, this long-running Alexandria event is a food festival, with 16 countries from Cambodia to Vietnam represented by local restaurants and food trucks. But there’s much more, with cultural groups performing music and dance from a dozen countries, including Brazil, Egypt, Scotland and Indonesia, and vendors selling art, clothing and crafts from even more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
BBQ and Barrels at Nationals Park
Nationals Park has regularly played host to big (and often boring) beer festivals when the baseball team is out of town, but it’s trying something new this weekend. BBQ and Barrels brings bourbon, rye and American single-malt whiskeys from near and far: Catoctin Creek, KO and Republic Restoratives are the home team, while well-regarded visitors include Willett, Barrell Craft Spirits, Bardstown and New Riff. While this experience won’t have as many rare and high-end offerings as, say, Jack Rose’s Premier Drams festival, it does have a long list of spirits to sample. The juice is paired with barbecue from Money Muscle, Smoke Stack’s House of BBQ and other vendors. Other attractions include live music, a cocktail competition and, for an extra fee, tasting classes. 4 to 7 p.m. $75, which includes samples of 12 whiskeys and one barbecue; VIP sessions $25-$38.
That’s So Vintage market at AutoShop
More than a dozen local vintage vendors are coming together to sell curated collections of size- and gender-inclusive clothes and vinyl records at the Union Market outpost. To avoid the overcrowding of the last That’s So Vintage event — where the line to enter stretched and curled around the area’s other local shops — the organizers decided to offer timed passes. Those passes have all been reserved, but there’s a line where non-ticket holders can wait for admission; entry is not guaranteed, however. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Tight Five Pub first anniversary party
If you want to watch rugby in D.C. — whether it’s this fall’s Rugby World Cup or the Six Nations early next year — Tight Five Pub has quickly become the place to go. But it’s much more than that, with early-morning women’s World Cup viewing parties, comedy nights, card tournaments and live music showing up on the schedule. This weekend is the Adams Morgan sports bar’s first anniversary, which means a taste of everything: Summer Nations Series rugby internationals in the morning, with $5 off pitchers of beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; team spelling bee (2 p.m.) and trivia (4 p.m.) tournaments; a happy hour with buy-one-get-one-free draft beers and rail drinks from 5 to 8 p.m., plus a free appetizer buffet; live music by funk band Roses After Dark; and a DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Whew.) The weekend also includes an all-day happy hour on Friday and a Sunday drag brunch. Times vary; free admission.
Ari Voxx and the Sad Lads album release show at Songbyrd
Ari Voxx, the artistic persona of musician Ariana Harbin, has performed in D.C. for years — including during a four-week residency at DC9 that started in January. But her “dreamy cotton candy aesthetic” has yet to be as fully on display in singles as it appears in new album “I’m Okay, Please Stop Asking.” She’s joined by the Sad Lads (Jegug Ih, Ryan Boshart and Ben Tufts) on songs like the playful, fluttering “Flamingo” that put her history as a jazz vocalist on full display. At Songbyrd Music House, she’ll play her first album, released last week, in its entirety. 7 p.m. $15-$18.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns at Audi Field
The Washington Spirit sent seven players to the just-completed women’s World Cup, including midfielder Andi Sullivan, who played every minute of the tournament for the United States; dynamic U.S. forward Trinity Rodman; and Marissa Sheva, who appeared in all three of Ireland’s matches in the country’s first appearance in a major finals. The Spirit welcome their World Cup contingent back to Audi Field at this Sunday night match against the Portland Thorns, but it won’t be a friendly: The Thorns are also stocked with international talent, including U.S. forward Sophia Smith, who scored the winning goal off the bench Sunday as the Thorns defeated North Carolina 2-1. The battle between the 2022 NWSL champion Thorns and 2021 champion Spirit should be spicy. 5 p.m. $15-$210.
Fairwood Music Festival at Fairwood Community Park
The summer concert series at Bowie’s Fairwood Community Park, which began as a one-day festival in 2013, wraps up its season with a full afternoon of entertainment, including the Bowie State University Chorale, the brass-driven funk of the 8 Ohms Band and the smooth, R&B-influenced jazz of Marcus Johnson. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are welcome. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.
Monday, Aug. 28
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week
Even if you’re jetting off for vacation, you can still enjoy special deals during Summer Restaurant Week: A handful of restaurants at Reagan National and Dulles International airports are participating in the promotion for the first time, including Chef Geoff’s, Devils Backbone, District ChopHouse and El Centro. The multicourse meals would be perfect in case you’re killing time during flight delays. There are fun events around D.C. — Japanese-Italian spot Tonari is planning a Restaurant Week menu inspired by Hulu hit show “The Bear” — but this week is also a good opportunity to check out Tom Sietsema’s spring dining guide picks, such as buzzy French restaurants Le Clou and Petite Cerise in D.C. or the refined Jiwa Singapura in Tysons. At participating restaurants, find multicourse brunch and lunch menus for $25 per person and dinner menus for $40 or $55 per person. See a list of participating restaurants and menus at rwdmv.com. Through Sept. 3.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
‘Mars, Voted Most Likely’: A Grand Tour of the Solar System
Was there life on ancient Mars, and could the building blocks of life be found there in the future? The latest lecture in the Smithsonian Associates’ virtual “Grand Tour of the Solar System” turns to Katie Stack Morgan, a mission scientist on NASA’s Curiosity rover and a deputy project scientist on the Perseverance rover mission, to discuss what the rovers have taught us about the history of the Red Planet, and why it’s the most likely place in our solar system to find evidence of microbial life. After Morgan’s presentation and a question-and-answer session, an astronomer from George Mason University will explore the solar system using the school’s observatory. 8 to 10 p.m. $30.
Profs and Pints lecture: ‘AI’s Promise and Perils’ at Penn Social
Thinking about how artificial intelligence will change your life? So is Missy Cummings, a Duke University professor of electrical and computer engineering. In this chat at the Penn Quarter sports bar, she’ll discuss how artificial intelligence works, how much of a threat it poses to your job, and its associated ethical and safety concerns. The event also doubles as a fundraiser, with profits donated to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit working to increase the number of women in computer science. 6 to 8:30 p.m. $13.50-$17.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
DC Jazz Fest opening night
Washington’s biggest jazz festival kicks off five nights of performances with a pair of free shows. (A third, featuring the String Queens and Icelandic pianist Sunna Gunnlaugs at the House of Sweden, is sold out.) The Eaton hotel hosts an after-work performance featuring the JazzDC All-Stars, with a musical lineup selected by Allyn Johnson, the director of jazz studies at the University of the District of Columbia, and one of the area’s finest pianists. The lineup includes such local notables at trumpeter Thad Wilson and drummer Nasar Abadey. (5 to 7 p.m., free; registration required.) On the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, it’s a featured spot for Ayodele Owolabi, who studied jazz vocals at Howard University before composing for the Kennedy Center’s “Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead” and taking a role as a young Ella Fitzgerald in “The Apollo” on HBO. (6 p.m. Free.)