Three climate protesters arrested at National Museum of Natural History

Three people said they were arrested Thursday during a protest inside the National Museum of Natural History in an effort to raise awareness about the climate crisis and to urge President Biden to declare a climate emergency. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Jim Wood, a spokesman for the museum, confirmed in a statement that three people were arrested Thursday about 11:30 a.m. in the fossil hall after one person glued themself to a sign and others climbed into an exhibit. Wood did not confirm the names of those arrested or what exactly authorities would charge them with.

The hall was closed for about 30 minutes and there was no damage, Wood said.

This time around, carbon dioxide is the asteroid, and we are the dinosaurs.



We don't have to go extinct. We don't have to lose as much as we're currently on track to. President Biden, declare a climate emergency NOW!#DeclareEmergency #A22Network pic.twitter.com/JCYORxW946 — Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) August 24, 2023

The three protesters said that they were part of Declare Emergency, an activist group seeking governmental action on climate change, and that they were arrested for alleged unlawful entry in Thursday’s action. The group also organized the April protest that included smearing paint on the case protecting Edgar Degas’s “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen” sculpture at the National Gallery of Art. The group has held demonstrations in the region that resulted in protesters being arrested for blocking traffic.

The protesters’ action happened in the David H. Koch Hall of Fossils — Deep Time, in a section of the exhibit labeled “Last American Dinosaurs,” Wood said. The protesters said they chose the location to make the point that humans are the dinosaurs of today, in that we face the “asteroid” of carbon, said Callie Justice, 72, of Durham, N.C., who was one of the people arrested.

The purpose of the action was to spread this message — not to damage anything inside the museum, the protesters said.

“Everyone was very careful not to bump into anything,” said Justice, who was unable to climb into the exhibit and instead said she glued her hand to a counter. She said the group sang, “We are the dinosaurs and carbon is the asteroid.”

Avery Fae, 25, of Eugene, Ore., said they wore a dinosaur costume along with Bruce Russell-Jayne, 73, of Carmel, Ind., and felt compelled to participate because of fear of what climate change will mean for the future.

“I would like to be able to have kids someday, but I don’t want to be bring kids into a place that is just about to die,” Sae said. “There are already droughts, heat waves, fires, floods, tropical storms where there never was before, and this is just a taste of what’s to come. … We do not have any time to waste.”