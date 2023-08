The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Street NW, just west of 16th street. Police said they responded to a call for a shooting and found a man unconscious with gunshot wounds.

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said he was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, and no arrest was made. No other details were immediately available.