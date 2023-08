Fairfax County police are looking to identify a robbery suspect with a distinctive description: He was wearing a black cowboy hat and had three parrots sitting on him.

Reports of the robbery came around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a McDonald’s on Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. Police said a man reported that a man, who looked to be in his late 20s or early 30s, showed a knife and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.