White, gay police captain sues Alexandria, claiming bias in promotions

A longtime Alexandria police captain who oversees crime investigations and internal affairs is suing the city, claiming officials denied her a promotion to assistant police chief after violating labor rules to improperly benefit Black candidates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Capt. Monica Lisle, who joined the Alexandria Police Department in 2002, claims that the officials managing the hiring process for three assistant chief vacancies posted last year manipulated scores and knocked her out of contention before she reached the final interview with Chief Donald Hayes.

Lisle, who is White and openly gay, alleges that she lost out on the promotion because Hayes wanted to hire Black candidates “to fill certain unannounced racial quotas,” even after repeatedly assuring her she was the best candidate.

“I believe that Chief Hayes believes that diversity is specific to African Americans,” Lisle wrote in a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) last year. “I am a member of at least three protected classes, as a gay, woman, over the ... age of 40.”

Lisle is now in Alexandria Circuit Court, asking that a judge enforce a ruling from a city arbitration panel, which found she was unfairly disqualified from the selection process and awarded her the promotion to assistant police chief in July. A court hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 29.

“The city’s delay and refusal to abide by its own policies at the outset and now are unacceptable,” Lisle’s attorney, William Thetford, said in a statement. “Captain Lisle looks forward to the city honoring the award to promote her to assistant chief and continuing to contribute to the City of Alexandria and Alexandria Police Department in the years to come.”

City officials invited Lisle to reapply for the promotion after disqualifying her on two prior occasions, according to emails attached to the lawsuit. Lisle reapplied the first time, but now refuses to do so, arguing that the arbitrators’ ruling is binding and final under Alexandria city regulations.

City attorneys argued in the arbitration process that Lisle had not shown what motive officials had to unfairly disqualify her from the selection process, and that promoting her to assistant chief would not be justified by the evidence. The arbitration panel noted in its ruling, “The city admitted the process isn’t perfect, however the imperfections did not hurt Captain Lisle.”

Alexandria city spokeswoman Ebony Fleming declined to comment, describing it as a personnel matter and citing the pending litigation.

Lisle holds some of the most sensitive responsibilities in the police department and has been commended in annual evaluations, filling in as police chief from time to time when Hayes is unavailable, her lawsuit says. She has been captain for about nine years, leads the Criminal Investigations Division and also runs the Office of External Affairs and Professional Responsibility, which investigates complaints against police officers in a force with more than 300. Lisle declined to comment for this article.

Several of her supporters told The Washington Post that she was well respected and that they did not know why Hayes or human resources officials would block her promotion.

“Had the process not been flawed like it was, she would have been promoted,” said Damon Minnix, president of the Alexandria chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association. “We’re as confused as anybody else into why this has turned into such a dogfight.”

Morale has suffered because officers are seeing a qualified woman hit a ceiling in her career for unclear reasons, as city leaders conduct nationwide searches for assistant chief vacancies, Minnix said.

Lisle’s supporters pointed out that Alexandria has signed the “30 x 30” pledge to hire and promote more women in policing. According to Lisle’s EEOC complaint in September 2022, several White captains in the Alexandria Police Department were concerned by Hayes’s statements that he wanted to hire assistant chiefs from outside the department, and Lisle alleged racial discrimination. The complaint was not substantiated, officials said.

“A lot of our membership feels like their service is being disregarded by the city — their career paths come to a halt,” Minnix said. “The feeling of the members is, ‘If our captain isn’t qualified to be chief, then our lieutenants can’t be captains, and it goes all the way down the chain.’”

Lisle in her grievance claimed that Hayes told her “she was the most qualified candidate on numerous occasions and was certain to be promoted.” But Hayes also made “numerous statements that the reason APD needed to go outside the agency to hire the next Assistant Chiefs was to get ‘diversity,’ which he communicated primarily meant ‘black candidates’ rather than candidates of other races or classifications,” Lisle’s arbitration documents say. Promotion decisions are up to the chief and city manager.

Minnix noted that Hayes, Assistant Chief Easton McDonald and others in the department’s upper ranks are Black.

In her EEOC complaint, Lisle argued that Hayes “set me up to fail.”

“I’m serious Monica, you don’t need to prepare,” Hayes told Lisle, according to her complaint. “I found him directing me to not prepare to be extremely odd and later informed my wife and a close friend what he had said. ... Now I understand and believe that Chief Hayes was telling me this to lull me into a false sense of security about the interview process to set me up to fail.”

The city arbitration panel ruled 3 to 0 in July that Lisle had been “eliminated from the interview process early after a series of procedural and other violations.” Among those errors were that Lisle’s application for the assistant police chief position was scored by a group that included a police officer, Shakita Warren, who had five years of experience at the time.

Warren’s scores for Lisle were so low they tanked her application, the panel found. Another member of the scoring group, Chief Andy Penn of the Arlington County Police Department, gave Lisle the highest score among all the applicants, according to court records. “While 3 assessors scored Lisle tied for #1 and another Assessor scored her #2, Officer Warren scored Captain Lisle tied for last at #13,” Lisle’s grievance says.

Lisle claims she told Hayes she had concerns that the Alexandria police’s human resources department, where Warren worked at the time, would be biased against her because of previous interactions. Lisle also complained during the grievance process that human resources officials “purposely constructed an all-African American” panel for the first of several promotional interviews, according to her grievance documents.

Three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation, said there seemed to be tension between Lisle and the Alexandria police’s HR department at a meeting in which Lisle and another captain expressed frustration as an HR employee outlined the city’s coronavirus mitigation policies.

After that meeting, the HR employee complained to Hayes that she felt attacked by the barrage and tone of the questions, according to two people who were at the coronavirus meeting. The employee then filed an EEOC complaint against Hayes over his handling of the situation and other issues, and Lisle was interviewed about the meeting, the people said.

Warren was not the person who filed the complaint, and it was unclear whether she had attended the meeting. Lisle alleged in her lawsuit that a city attorney said Warren “expanded the range of views” on the panel considering applicants for the assistant chief jobs and as a “rank-and-file officer and an African American [she] broadened the panel’s perspective.”

Hayes and a former Alexandria deputy police chief, Dianne Gittins, told the arbitration panel that scorers “on any promotional process should be of equal [or] greater rank than the position being hired for,” the panel said in its ruling.

“Officer Warren’s inappropriate panel placement and lack of knowledge about an Assistant Chief’s position requirements should have been reason enough to remove her scores from the scoring sheet or stop the interview process,” the arbitration panel concluded. “If her scores had been removed Captain Lisle would have been second in the panel interviews and moved on to the final interview with Chief Hayes.”

The arbitration panel said Hayes should have taken a hands-on role in the promotions process once he discovered errors. The panel ordered that Lisle be promoted to a vacant assistant chief position.

“Chief Hayes stated that he worked with Captain Lisle for her entire tenure at APD (over 21 years), she was a good captain and he trusted her,” the panel said. “Chief Hayes requested that Captain Lisle submit her application for the Assistant Chief position, he told her not to worry about the process, she would be fine.”

Alexandria City Manager James Parajon wrote back to the panel July 6, arguing it lacked authority to order Lisle’s promotion. City officials last month rewrote the arbitration rules, specifically adding that beginning July 1 promotions could not be awarded to resolve employment disputes. After that move, however, the arbitration panel unanimously reaffirmed its ruling on Lisle’s grievance on July 21.

Hayes, Parajon and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D) did not respond to questions. Through a department spokesman, Warren declined to comment.