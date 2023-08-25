A man’s gun case was dismissed. Days later, D.C. police say he killed someone.

Listen 5 min Share

Franklin Dorn seemed headed to trial in an illegal gun possession case when a judge this summer dealt the case a blow: D.C. police, the judge determined, had illegally stopped and searched him when they found the weapon in October. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight At prosecutors’ request, the judge dismissed the case Aug. 4. Two days later, police said, the 43-year-old fatally shot a man. The incident occurred the same block where Dorn had earlier been arrested for gun possession.

D.C. police and federal prosecutors in the city have long expressed frustration that even when they seize guns, they have difficulty winning convictions because of judges and laws that impose high burdens of proof and rigorous standards on evidence collection. Police have said an influx of guns in the city is a main driver of violence that has sent D.C.’s homicide count this year soaring 26 percent above the same period in 2022.

As of mid-August, D.C. police said they had taken more than 1,800 illegal firearms off the street this year, exceeding last year’s pace.

The Aug. 6 shooting outside Tyler House apartments at North Capitol Street and New York Avenue came during a violent start to the month: Over the course of its first six days, 16 people were killed. Authorities said they arrested Dorn in connection with incident on Thursday, charging him with first-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Antonio Brown, of Northwest Washington. Witnesses told police that the incident stemmed from an argument. Efforts to reach Brown’s family were not successful.

Police say about half the people charged with murder typically have a previous gun arrest, though not necessarily a conviction. Advocates and defense attorneys assert that officers often stop Black men on flimsy pretexts, and prosecutors rightly walk away from weak or flawed cases.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on the case. D.C. police did not respond to a request for comment.

Dorn’s attorney in the gun case, Camille Wagner, said that “we are all aware that gun violence in D.C. has steadily increased in the recent months. The concerns in our community are justifiable, but so are the concerns of those who are wrongfully stopped, seized, and searched.”

D.C. Superior Court Judge Sean C. Staples ruled that the officers who arrested Dorn in October on the gun possession charge overstepped their authority when they first confronted him without cause to believe a crime was committed.

But he also said he believed the officers’ approach was based upon their “desire to find guns in a very dangerous job, in a very dangerous neighborhood,” adding, “On some level, it’s good police work,” according to a transcript of a hearing in the case. Staples did not return a message left at his office seeking comment.

The Oct. 26 encounter occurred about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Tyler House. A police officer wrote in an arrest affidavit that he saw Dorn and another man bent down and huddled near a vehicle.

The officer wrote that the men “had a startled look on their faces” when they saw police. When officers approached, they saw dice on the ground and one man holding money, according to the affidavit. They searched Dorn, finding a black handgun loaded with 10 bullets, according to the affidavit.

At a June 16 hearing in D.C. Superior Court, Wagner, Dorn’s defense attorney, argued that the police searched her client before they could reasonably suspect a crime — in this case, illegal gambling. She said one officer shouted at Dorn, inquiring repeatedly if he had a gun, in the initial approach.

Dorn, she argued, was “seized” as soon as the officer “exited his vehicle, looked at him, started walking towards him, asking five times, like the Court counted, about guns,” according to the hearing transcript.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Roessler argued in court papers that when the officer asked Dorn if he had a firearm, Dorn responded, “We’re shooting dice, that’s it.”

That admission, coupled with the dice police saw on the scene, gave the officers a reasonable suspicion that a crime had occurred and justified the subsequent search because the group could have been arrested for illegal gambling, the prosecutor argued in a written motion. She argued that the officers’ initial interaction with the men was consensual, and that Dorn and others were free to leave at any time.

Staples sided with the defense, saying police had insufficient evidence a crime occurred when they first approached and effectively seized Dorn when a police officer said, “‘Guns, guns, guns, guns, guns,’ again, by my count, five times,” according to the transcript of hearing.

Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Dorn, deciding the judge’s ruling made a conviction unlikely. Staples granted the motion Aug. 4.

Two days later, police charged Dorn with fatally shooting Brown outside Tyler House. Dorn’s attorney in the murder case, Kevin J. McCants, said, “This is a circumstantial case that we believe will go away.”

On Friday, a judge ordered Dorn, of Northwest Washington, detained for further court proceedings.