Authorities identify D.C. police officer who shot man in Northwest

D.C. officials have identified Randall Butler as the police officer who shot and critically injured a man last week after police said he shot at them during a domestic violence call in Northwest Washington.

Butler, who has been on the D.C. police force for 4½ years, has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Efforts to reach Butler were not successful on Friday morning.

According to the office of the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, the man who was shot declined to allow police body-camera video of the shooting to be made public, which is an option provided under the law.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue NW when police said they received a report that a man had a gun inside an apartment, had fired at a woman and threatened to kill her and her children.

In court documents, police allege Javier Reyes-Lopez, 34, from Northwest Washington, fired multiple shots while officers gave verbal commands in Spanish and English. Police said a witness saw Reyes-Lopez “firing at the approaching officers.”

Police initially said an officer shot at Reyes-Lopez once, striking him. But in court charging documents, police said that Reyes-Lopez sustained multiple gunshot wounds and that multiple officers returned fire. Police later identified one officer as having fired.

Reyes-Lopez was critically injured and taken to a hospital. He was later charged with several crimes, including assault on a police officer, assault with a gun in a domestic violence incident, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and weapons offenses. As of Thursday, he had not made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

Police said they recovered Reyes-Lopez’s firearm at the scene, describing it as a “ghost gun” without a serial number. Efforts to reach Reyes-Lopez’s attorney on Friday were not successful. The attorney declined to comment on the case when reached last week.