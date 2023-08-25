Court blocks Texas ban on puberty blockers, hormones for trans children

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Travis County District Court Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel on Friday temporarily blocked a Texas law that would prevent young people from medically transitioning genders. The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in June, bans health providers from providing medical treatments that aid in gender transition, though the same treatments, including puberty blockers and hormones, are allowed for other conditions. The law also prohibits the use of Medicaid to pay for such treatments for youth. It says trans youth who already receive blockers or hormones must be weaned off. And it grants the attorney general the power to “bring an action” against anyone he believes has violated or will violate the law. Health-care providers who violate the law risk a range of penalties, including losing their license.

In her decision, Cantú Hexsel, who ran as a Democrat, noted that if the law takes effect, families with trans children and the physicians who treat them will “suffer probable, imminent, and irreparable injury.”

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is expected to appeal Cantu Hexsel’s ruling, which would automatically stay the injunction and allow the law to take effect Monday.

Friday’s decision is the latest in contradictory rulings on transgender care across the South. This year, one federal judge permanently blocked a ban in Arkansas, and another temporarily blocked two laws in Florida, while a three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit allowed Tennessee’s ban to take effect in July, a move that led Kentucky to reinstate its ban.

On Monday, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction blocking parts of a Georgia law that banned hormone therapy for transgender minors. Later that day, a three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit vacated a temporary injunction a federal judge instated last year in Alabama. That state’s ban is now in effect, and Georgia officials have asked a federal judge to reinstate theirs in light of the 11th Circuit ruling. Florida is also in the 11th Circuit. On Friday afternoon, a district court judge in Missouri allowed its gender-affirming care ban to take effect.

“It’s hard to envision how this does not end up at the Supreme Court, given the trajectory that we’re seeing in the courts,” said Sarah Warbelow, the vice president of legal for Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group that is representing plaintiffs in multiple states.

The Texas plaintiffs — a group of five families, three doctors and the advocacy group PFLAG — asserted that the law violates their parental rights and interferes with their ability to practice “well established, evidence-based” medicine. At least one plaintiff, the mother of a 9-year-old girl, testified during last week’s two-day hearing that her family had moved out of the state because of the law, according to the Texas Tribune.

“I would like to return to Texas,” Mary Moe said. “But Texas has become very ugly to me and my family.”

Families across the state have made similar choices, as Texas officials have tried to stop young people from transitioning. In 2021, Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) initiated an investigation of two pharmaceutical companies that sell puberty-delaying medications. This year, his office opened investigations into two hospitals that have provided medical treatment to transgender youth, and in a release announcing the second investigation, Paxton referred to health-care professionals who provide this care as “unhinged activists.” Last year, Abbott ordered child abuse investigations of the parents of transgender children. Though a judge later blocked those investigations from taking place, some families fled the state and many who remain say they are too fearful to speak publicly about their children.

“What’s probably most disheartening is I can’t say any of this out loud,” said Stephanie, the Dallas mother of a 14-year-old. Stephanie agreed to speak with The Washington Post on the condition that she only be identified by her first name. “I don’t talk about it at work. I don’t talk about it on social media. I can’t advocate for my child the way I would in any other situation. If my child had lupus or polio or glaucoma or any other medical situation and we were finding roadblocks, I’d be the loudest voice out there. I’d probably be running for office or something to change things. I can’t do that right now because of the threat of losing my child.”

The plaintiffs alleged in court documents that the ban is discriminatory. Intersex children and children with precocious puberty are allowed to take the same medications the state banned trans young people from taking, “even though the risks of the treatments are similar, if not the same, regardless of the condition for which they are prescribed.”

The plaintiffs also alleged that lawmakers displayed “clear animus” toward trans youth. House committee members prevented 400 people from testifying against the bill, court documents say, and though opponents outnumbered proponents 2,800 to 100, lawmakers passed the strictest version of the bill possible.

During a Senate committee hearing, the bill’s lead author, state Sen. Donna Campbell (R), called gender dysphoria a “social contagion” purposefully perpetuated by mental health professionals. In an interview on the conservative Texas Values Report show, Campbell referred to gender dysphoria as a “mental delusion.”

The court agreed with the plaintiffs’ assertion, and Cantú Hexsel wrote that the law was passed “because of, not in spite of, its impact on transgender adolescents.”

In her decision, Cantú Hexsel noted that the evidence presented does not show that the law will protect the health or well-being of minors. Instead, she wrote, it threatens their health and well-being. The law infringes on parents’ rights “to obtain necessary and in some circumstances lifesaving medical treatment” for their children. It also requires Texas medical providers to “disregard well-established, evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, and their training and oaths, thereby significantly and severely compromising the health of their patients.”

Stephanie, the Dallas mother, said the law sets a dangerous precedent by allowing government officials to interfere in private health-care decisions. During the coronavirus pandemic, she noted, she was dismayed when a friend gave her children ivermectin rather than a vaccine, but never considered asking lawmakers to ban adults from giving their children the unproven treatment.

“I get why the other side feels like parents like me are crazy for doing what we’re doing,” Stephanie said. “They’ve never experienced it. They don’t know a trans person. They don’t know a trans child or a teenager. They haven’t lived through a loved one attempting suicide. They don’t get it, and I can understand that. But it should end there. Leave me alone, and let us give our child the health care that they need, health care that’s evidence-based, science-based.”

Families, many of whom spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity, said doctors across the state stopped offering the care this summer. One plaintiff, Lazaro Loe, wrote in court documents that “the hostile environment” had led the clinic where his daughter saw a pediatric endocrinologist to close. And Ricardo Martinez, the executive director of Equality Texas, said several others moved their practices out of state.

“These doctors who are now leaving have other specialties beyond treating young people who happen to be trans,” Martinez said. “Some of them are oncologists, some are OB/GYNs or endocrinologists,” and their departure creates “more health care deserts for Texans.”

Though families said they were heartened by Cantú Hexsel’s ruling, they fear an appeals court will vacate the temporary injunction the way the 11th Circuit did this week in Alabama. Texas cases can be appealed to the 5th Circuit, which is one of the most conservative in the country and which has previously ruled against LGBTQ protections in the workplace.

Warbelow, the head of legal for Human Rights Campaign, said her office is reminding people that whatever happens next will not be the final word.