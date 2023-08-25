Plan for West End D.C. homeless shelter faces mounting opposition

Listen 11 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As he faced the crowd gathered in this well-kept West End strip to protest, Wesley Thomas couldn’t help thinking of the spot where he had slept outside for 18 years, roughly 1,000 yards away. The city’s efforts to convert, the Aston, a former George Washington University dormitory here into a singular, innovative shelter felt imperiled, with one lawsuit already filed and additional concerns lodged by a lawyer for nearby property owners. Still in question was whether the District’s $27.5 million purchase of the building would go through. And so project supporters had gathered, in anticipation and trepidation, to send a message to the well-funded opposition.

As envisioned — with private rooms, medical supports and other on-site resources — the planned shelter would have encouraged Thomas, now 62, to try leaving his sleeping bags behind, he said, despite a conviction he shared with his unhoused neighbors that the streets were safer than city shelters. It is a sentiment he reported hearing from homeless individuals living in the affluent Ward 2 neighborhood.

“It will cut down on the encampment population in the vicinity,” Thomas said of the project. “It will provide them not only a safe haven at night, but an opportunity to get their lives in order by acquiring permanent supportive housing vouchers, mental treatment and stability, and sense of dignity and pride.”

But where Thomas sees hope for people who too easily fall through the cracks in the city’s systems of care, some area residents fear an infringement on their quality of life and are escalating efforts to halt a process that immediately divided the neighborhood when it became public three months ago.

Since then, a city official has testified that losing the location could push the shelter timeline back by more than five years. Some shelter opponents have secured the backing of powerful law firms. Tensions in the area’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) have at times boiled over at meetings. And while much of the opposition has centered on a process critics have described as rushed, to Thomas, a sense of urgency feels appropriate.

The shelter would be D.C.’s first to primarily serve populations that largely cannot be adequately supported by the city’s existing shelter system: adults with acute illnesses and mixed-gender adult families; typically, single adults or mixed-gender families with children older than 18 seeking shelter are split up by gender and directed to facilities with congregate sleeping areas.

The city has said it hopes to open the shelter in the fall, after renovations, and eventually house up to 190 people there. D.C. reported in May that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city has risen to 4,922 — an 11.6 percent increase since 2022.

“Most people will not go into [regular shelters]. You don’t need ID to check in, you don’t know who’s sleeping next to you or what’s going on,” said Thomas, who is an advocate for the homeless with the nonprofit organization Miriam’s Kitchen. “This shelter, if it’s structured and run well, it would be a blessing.”

For supporters of the project, signs of trouble began in earnest last month when Scott Morrison of the Katten law firm wrote Ward 2 D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D) and the entire ANC, raising procedural concerns and questions about how zoning rules may intersect with the robust medical services the building plans to offer residents (then-DHS interim director Pierre said at a meeting in June that the building met the zoning requirements for the shelter).

Morrison represents Square 37 Common Area Association Inc., which he said includes two residential buildings around the corner from the Aston, including the luxury Westlight condominiums and the Apartments at Westlight, which together house about 250 people. He said in an interview Thursday that the condo and apartment building’s boards were involved in the decision to send the July 6 letter, largely motivated by concerns about the process.

Morrison said members of the association feel the city has rushed the project “without time for the community to organize.”

“The purpose of this [letter] was to put D.C. on notice of the problems they may face going forward. And if they aren’t addressed, then this would be the prelude to litigation,” he added. “I don’t know anybody involved in this that is against the homeless shelter. The issue is not whether it’s necessary; the issue is simply where is the best location for that. And the District hasn’t done its job in identifying more appropriate locations for the shelter.”

The letter, first reported by Washington City Paper, also highlights the group’s concerns about public safety and the economy: The Aston is in one of the most “expensive and economically active neighborhoods in D.C.,” the letter reads, and is abutted by high-end hotels, upscale businesses and two Michelin star restaurants. Morrison called on the city to evaluate both the economic impact of the shelter and whether it might affect the values of nearby properties or lead to an increase in crime.

On July 18, a group called the West End DC Community Association, filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court against the District and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), seeking to delay the building’s sale largely on procedural grounds, alleging that the city failed to properly notify the ANC about the plan and adhere to a legal requirement to give “great weight” to the commission’s views. The lawsuit describes the group behind it only as an “unincorporated civic association whose members have property interests in the immediate area.”

The suit also says the project requires an environmental impact study because the conversion of the Aston “will likely lead to increased security issues, an uptick in crime, increased traffic of automobiles, delivery trucks and rescue service vehicles, inaccessibility of the bike lane, and property devaluation.”

Reached by email, association spokesperson Chris Hartline did not answer questions about the group’s origins or membership.

Noting that the area was still struggling with the lingering impacts of the pandemic, Hartline issued a statement saying residents deserved to have their voices heard: “We should all be able to agree that supporting the unhoused population and finding solutions to support them is vitally important to the public good. But there is significant concern about the proposal’s economic impact on the residents and business owners of the West End community, which depends heavily on tourism and local small businesses.”

The lawsuit raises questions about the city’s attentiveness to Advisory Neighborhood Commission 2A. The body has held 10 hours of meetings about the Aston since June, according to ANC chair Jim Malec, and, in late June, passed a resolution supporting the project — with several conditions. Malec said some of the commission’s recent meetings related to the project have gotten out of hand at times, with sharp disagreements over which community members should be nominated to an advisory team established to facilitate engagement about the Aston project.

Malec and other commissioners said they were unfamiliar with the West End DC Community Association before the lawsuit, and they disputed the suit’s characterization of the ANC’s engagement with the city.

“This is an organization that appears to have been created for the purpose of this lawsuit,” Malec said. “I couldn’t disagree with the lawsuit’s assessment of how the ANC was treated more vigorously. If we had more time, we would not have done anything differently, because we went by the process according to the law.”

Bowser’s administration sent the proposed sale contract to the D.C. Council on June 9 before the conclusion of a 30-day public comment period for the ANC to invite public comments on the proposal, frustrating residents who only recently had learned about it. The move prompted Pinto to file a disapproval resolution as a procedural way to allow more time for community feedback, although she withdrew the resolution on July 6, noting that there had been sufficient time for “thorough community input.” City officials have said their haste was related to the “unique opportunity” the Aston provided and vowed to work with the community while the project advanced.

Ward 2 ANC member Joel Causey, whose district includes the Aston, says some of the initial pushback expressed by residents at community meetings was due to the project’s rapid pace and a lack of information about it — issues that he says have been remedied.

Causey said most people in his district support the shelter proposal.

“There are always going to be people in opposition. Another big thing is fear. A lot of people are afraid,” Causey said, adding that the ANC received upward of 300 emails about the project. He said that some residents remain skeptical that the city government will do what it takes to ensure the Aston is successful. “The community does not want people in those facilities who are coming off a bad situation to be in a worse situation, with a roof.”

During a June ANC meeting at the West End library with city officials to discuss the project, while responding to questions from residents about whether D.C. could find another location for the project, Pierre of the DHS said that finding another suitable property could take more than five years.

Donald Whitehead Jr., the executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless, said cities generally have limited capacity to keep mixed-gender adult families and couples together in the shelter system, leading many of those eligible for shelter to avoid that option, even enduring unsafe living situations rather than risk being separated from their loved ones.

Separation has a particularly harmful impact on adult children, who are more likely to fall victim to human trafficking, drugs and other bad outcomes without parental oversight, he said.

“Putting children in a place by themselves is traumatic and eventually causes some long-term issues as they develop. Families are not willing to do that,” said Whitehead, who has operated five shelters in cities including Orlando, Baltimore and Cincinnati. “It’s a huge problem in the industry; the homeless-services sector hasn’t been prepared for the new populations that have emerged, and nothing positive comes from taking a family and separating them from each other.”

Brit Ruffin, the director of policy and advocacy for the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, noted that Ward 2 is the only D.C. ward that did not open a short-term family shelter after the closure of the decrepit D.C. General shelter years ago (instead, Ward 2’s shelter is for adult women experiencing homelessness) — making a project she said was critical for the city even more important to the area.

“After experiencing the trauma of not having a home, people are then being asked to exacerbate that trauma by being separated from the only family they have,” Ruffin said. “It seems there are a group of neighbors who do oppose and who unfortunately are prioritizing stats about property values and things of that nature, and also using a lot of myths and stereotypes about people experiencing homelessness, which is unfortunate.”

Among those protesting outside the Aston on Wednesday was Alexandra Bailey, a former ANC commissioner in Ward 2 who told onlookers that she declined to run for reelection last year after feeling that she had failed to protect some people facing homelessness in her own community.

“If this building had existed at that time, the five lives that were lost during my time as a commissioner — part of the reason I did not run again is because I will never forgive myself for that — they could [have] come here,” Bailey said. “I’ve been homeless twice. I studied at Harvard. Homelessness impacts people of all backgrounds, races, classes, structures … especially in this city.”

When Jesse Rabinowitz, the senior manager for policy and advocacy at Miriam’s Kitchen, shared news with the crowd that the Aston’s sale had officially gone through, they roared in celebration.