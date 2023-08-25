On Friday, summer was as it is: Hot, humid, sunny, rainy

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It seemed that an entire season showed itself to us on Friday, a day that blended so many of the summertime attributes: heat and humidity, sunshine and rain. A day of spectacle, it deployed wind and rainbows, and clouds of shapes, sizes and tints equal to their summertime tasks. At different moments, or occasionally at different spots at the same moment, clouds both prompted contemplation of days long gone and warned of stormy minutes soon to come.

The heat was obvious, in part because Washington has largely been spared the thermal worst in this warm weather season. Friday’s 94-degree high made itself felt. By two degrees, Friday became our hottest day in all of August.

It outstripped the average high for Aug. 25 by seven degrees. Heat obviously occupies a prominent place in our summer experiences. But on Friday, we received a visit from the well-known handmaiden of heat, as a progenitor of that sense of summer and swelter.

Often a no-show in this rather moderate Washington summer, humidity reasserted itself Friday. It showed up in the heat index, which goes beyond the thermometer to tell how things truly feel.

At more than one afternoon hour, the heat index — an infamous reminder of humidity’s contribution to summer discomfort — read 99 degrees.

Students of summertime could watch the workings of the well-known equation. Early afternoon heat plus humidity often equals late afternoon showers. About a third of an inch fell quickly in Washington on Friday afternoon.

At around 5:45 p.m., like a torrent of silvery nickels and dimes, raindrops filled downtown skies with an intensity that shook the leaves on trees and shrouded the sights of the city. Then they vanished, and people beheld shining streets and curving rainbows.