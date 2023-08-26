DC police officer guilty of fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A D.C. police officer was convicted Friday of defrauding a pandemic relief program of at least $18,350. A federal jury found Roberto Adams guilty of wire fraud and money laundering in a scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans, the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Adams formed a business called SuperKlean in June 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic had caused much of the United States to go under lockdown. Then he applied for PPP loans on behalf of the business, which he claimed performed janitorial work but which prosecutors said had no employees, clients or income.

Adams, 36, of Hyattsville, Md., spent the loan proceeds at casinos in Maryland and at hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, as well as on airfare and high-end sneakers, prosecutors said. He also spent $12,110 of the stolen relief funds to pay several months of back-rent on his home, they said.

Adams, who has not yet been sentenced, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for wire fraud and 10 years for money laundering, the U.S. attorney’s office said. A lawyer for Adams declined to immediately comment Saturday.