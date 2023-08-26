DC police officer guilty of fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief

A D.C. police officer was convicted Friday of defrauding a pandemic relief program of at least $18,350.
Adams, 36, of Hyattsville, Md., spent the loan proceeds at casinos in Maryland and at hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, as well as on airfare and high-end sneakers, prosecutors said. He also spent $12,110 of the stolen relief funds to pay several months of back-rent on his home, they said.
Adams, who has not yet been sentenced, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for wire fraud and 10 years for money laundering, the U.S. attorney’s office said. A lawyer for Adams declined to immediately comment Saturday.
Soon after his August 2021 arrest, Adams was suspended without pay from the D.C. police, which he joined in 2015. He had patrolled the 5th District. Now that his trial is over, D.C. police will complete an internal investigation into the matter, police spokesperson Paris Lewbel said in a statement.