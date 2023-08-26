Anniversary of March comes on even hotter day in District

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Many of those who attended the 1963 March on Washington recall the heat of that historic day. As it turns out, Saturday, the day on which the anniversary of the event was commemorated, was even hotter, at least according to the records. Many variables, objective and subjective, psychological and environmental, rather than just temperature and humidity, affect how warm or comfortable we may feel.

But the official high temperature in Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, the actual date of the march, was listed in the next day’s editions of The Washington Post as 83 degrees. That is not particularly severe as summer days go here.

By contrast, Saturday turned out to be one of this summer’s warmer days here, with the high, as reported by the National Weather Service, reaching 92 degrees.

Of all the days of this often-dreaded month, only Friday, with its 94, achieved a higher reading. Saturday’s 92 was five degrees above normal for the date.

Humidity made its presence known. At one point in the afternoon, Saturday’s heat index, often described as a measure of how we actually feel, reached 96 degrees.

These figures do not necessarily say that Washington lacked any of the atmospheric inspiration that might be wished on a historic anniversary. Fleecy white clouds floated in an unsullied blue sky. A breeze from the north provided whispers of comfort.

Although the temperature on the day of the 1963 March may have been lower than Saturday’s, many factors may have contributed to the sense of swelter recalled by participants in the original event.

Witnesses, for example, recalled that many of the original participants came in coats and ties, not necessarily the attire recommended for comfort on a long afternoon in the outdoors in Washington.

Official temperature readings are made in the shade. On Saturday at least, Weather Service observations described the sky as partly cloudy. But it was not all clouds, and at many moments, speakers seemed to be standing in sunshine.

But on both occasions, 60 years ago and Saturday, based on recollection and observation, the sun seemed strong.

As a matter of curiosity, the weather in Washington on Saturday’s date 60 years ago seemed unusually pleasant and might on its own have made the day memorable.

In the Aug. 27 editions of The Post, the noontime temperature here 60 years ago Saturday was listed as 73 degrees. The high for that day, Aug. 26, 1963, was listed as 79.