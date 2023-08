The site is a commercial and residential area between Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Naylor Road SE. It is southeast of the Anacostia Freeway.

The man died at the scene, according to Randolph.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue SE, said Sgt. David Randolph, a police spokesman.

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The killing increased the number of homicides in the city to 173 this year, about 25 percent more than last year at this time, according to D.C. police figures.