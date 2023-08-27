D.C. police arrest teen in string of carjackings and robberies

Listen 2 min Share

D.C. police have arrested a teenager they said was part of group that carried out carjackings and robberies over two nights last week. Detectives from the police department’s Carjacking Task Force on Friday took into custody a 16-year-old male from Southeast Washington who they said committed three carjackings in a two-hour span early Wednesday, then a kidnapping and seven robberies over nearly seven hours between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

The teen faces multiple charges of carjacking while using a gun, armed robbery and kidnapping. Police recovered four guns during his arrest, and the teen faces additional charges of possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The teen was part of a group committing the crimes, said Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman. Detectives continue to search for others involved. Police did not release the name of the suspect because of his age.

Advertisement

“There were several people involved,” Carew said. “That’s why the case remains under investigation.”

Share this article Share

The string of crimes began Wednesday at about 2:44 a.m., in the 700 block of 31st Street SE, where police said the group committed a carjacking. The group then carjacked two more cars over the next two hours in Southeast.

Later that night at about 10:07 p.m., police said, the suspects carried out a robbery in the 3600 block of B Street SE and then were involved in a kidnapping in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue SE.

Beginning at 4:32 a.m. on Thursday, the suspects launched robberies that stretched between the Southeast and Northeast sections of the District until about 5:20 a.m., when police said the suspects committed a final robbery in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the events to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text the police’s tip line at 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, the department said in a statement.

There has been more than double the number of carjackings in the District this year compared with last year, according to D.C. police data. Through Saturday, there have been 651 carjackings in D.C. this year, compared with 325 carjackings between Jan. 1, 2022, and Aug. 26, 2022. Of all carjackings this year, 77 percent have involved guns.