Two 18-year-olds slain in separate D.C. incidents, police say

Listen 1 min Share

Two men, both 18, were shot and killed in the District, in separate incidents Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to the police. Jaqiah Johnson, 18, of Southeast, was killed shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Naylor Road SE, the police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The site is near the intersection with Minnesota Avenue SE, and is in a residential area southeast of the Sousa Bridge over the Anacostia River.

Less than ten hours later, Keni Edwards, also of Southeast, was fatally wounded in the 2000 block of 10th Street NW, the police said.

After being found a few minutes after 4 a.m. he was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the police.

A second gunshot victim was found and treated at the scene for a graze wound, the police said.

The site is a residential street in the U Street NW corridor. The area is known for nightlife, dining and entertainment However, concern about violence there has led to the inclusion of the corridor, among other sites, for stepped-up enforcement of a youth curfew in coming days.

The two killings bring the number of homicides in the city this year to 174, based on police data. The number is about 25 percent greater than last year at this time.