Man charged in Manassas fatal stabbing

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a man in a Manassas parking lot Friday night, police said. Prince William County police said they arrested Bobby Damont Gross, of no fixed address, and charged him with second-degree murder in the killing of Todd Ehardt, 25, of no fixed address.

Ehardt was stabbed about 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of Sudley Road. Officers found him suffering from a chest wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and were involved in a fight in the parking lot. Gross stabbed Ehardt in the chest and fled the scene, police said.

Police arrested Gross on Saturday in the Manassas area. No additional information was available, and police said the investigation is ongoing.