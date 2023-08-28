Charged with trespassing at airport, she died in custody 2 weeks later

Listen 5 min Share

Authorities say Abonesh Woldegeorges had been warned before about staying in D.C.-area airports without a ticket, so when police spotted the 73-year-old at Reagan National Airport on Aug. 13, they charged her with trespassing and took her to the Arlington County Detention Center. She was still being held there two weeks later, when she collapsed and ultimately died.

Leaders with the NAACP Arlington Branch said the Aug. 27 incident raises questions about jail officials’ ability to handle those in their custody, noting a string of deaths at the detention in recent years, as officials in multiple jurisdictions sought to explain Monday why Woldegeorges had been held so long on various misdemeanor offenses.

“We have three main questions,” Michael Hemminger, president of the NAACP Arlington Branch, said in a statement. “One: Why was Ms. Woldegeorges, a 73-year-old woman suffering from mental illness, held in the jail for so long for such petty charges. Two: Why is Arlington County criminalizing homelessness? Three: Why do these incidents at the jail exclusively impact people of color?”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not give a cause of Woldegeorges’ death Monday. Arlington Commonwealth’s attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti said the Arlington County Police Department is investigating the matter, adding that her office would closely follow detectives’ work. Dehghani-Tafti expressed her “sincere condolences to Ms. Woldegeorges’ family.”

“I also am saddened and frustrated that our jails have become our de facto shelters and hospitals for our communities,” Dehghani-Tafti said in a statement.

Arlington Chief Public Defender Brad Haywood, whose office represented Woldegeorges, said Arlington has a broken behavioral health infrastructure, in which social programs aimed to help people in crisis are not given the resources needed to be successful.

“When you have people who don’t have beds to sleep in, you find them sleeping in the airport or the Metro, and it’s considered trespassing,” he said. “Then it ends up in the sheriff’s lap.”

Court records show that Woldegeorges, who did not have a fixed address, was forbidden from entering the Dulles International Airport in October 2019 after authorities found her lingering in terminals “after posted hours.” In May 2020, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority arrested her for being in the airport’s main terminal. In May 2021, authorities arrested Woldegeorges after she was found lying under a blanket in the terminal. Court records show she was convicted in both cases — she was found guilty in absentia and fined in the first, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three days in jail in the second.

In May this year, police charged Woldegeorges with trespassing after they “conducted a welfare check” on her at Dulles, records show. She was granted bail in Loudoun County, but she was later charged with failing to appear at a July 19 hearing in that case. Loudoun officials had scheduled Woldegeorges for another hearing on Monday.

About 3 a.m. on Aug. 13, the airports authority said in a statement that police encountered Woldegeorges inside a public area of Reagan National Airport in Arlington. They arrested her and sent her to the Arlington jail.

Court records show Woldegeorges had two bond hearings since that arrest — one on Aug. 15 and another Aug. 23. Dehghani-Tafti, the commonwealth’s attorney, said her office did not object to a request for Woldegeorges’ bail in the two hearings, noting that prosecutors could not object at Woldegeorges’ first hearing because a motion for bail was not fully presented to her office before a judge ordered the hearing continued to another date.

Haywood, chief public defender, said he could not comment on Woldegeorges’ case specifically, but he said generally, it is common for bond motions to be continued or withdrawn. “If someone is in a crisis, defense counsel may withdraw the motion to regroup,” he said.

Woldegeorges was granted a personal recognizance bond on Aug. 23, which means she could have left Arlington’s jail without paying anything, provided there was no other legal reason to keep her. But authorities said she was held so she could be transported to Loudoun County over her alleged failure to appear at the July 19 hearing.

A spokeswoman with the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that officials notified authorities in Loudoun of the change in confinement on Aug. 23 — the same day she was given a personal recognizance bond in Arlington.

“Once an individual is released from their Arlington charge(s) and has another outstanding charge in Virginia, we immediately notify the other agency that we are holding an individual strictly on their charge,” said Amy Meehan, a spokeswoman at the Arlington Sheriff’s Office, in an email. “The other agency will then send deputies, in this instance, Loudoun County, to transport the individual to their facility where they will be held until they are released on their charge.”

Thomas Julia, a spokesperson with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were supposed to take Woldegeorges to Loudoun on Monday for her hearing. He said Loudoun officials did not consider the five-day period between her getting a personal recognizance bond and her scheduled pickup to be unusually long. Julia said transport timing depends on the availability of a transport vehicle, how urgently a person needs to be relocated and whether other people from that jail need to be transported to Loudoun.

“This one was not out of the ordinary,” he said.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, Woldegeorges was found unresponsive in her cell at the Arlington County jail, police said. Authorities conducted immediate resuscitation efforts, police said, and she was taken to the hospital, where she died. She was the eighth person to die in the Arlington County Jail over the past eight years. In Loudoun, a judge signed an order Monday dismissing the two pending charges against Woldegeorges, which was requested by her attorney in light of her death.