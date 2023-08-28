Man arrested in Laurel area shooting, police say

Listen 1 min Share

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in July in the unincorporated section of Laurel, Prince George’s County police said. Yair Medina, of Lanham, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Cameron Smith, 21, of Laurel, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

Officers responded for a reported shooting about 1:10 a.m. on July 21 in the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane. They found Smith with a gunshot wound outside, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said information given to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers helped in the investigation. According to an initial investigation, Medina and Smith knew each other and the shooting stemmed from a dispute, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Medina has an attorney, according to online court records.