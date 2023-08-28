Chipotle to pay D.C. $322,400 to resolve child labor allegations

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay the District $322,400 and adopt new workplace protocols to resolve allegations that the fast-food giant violated D.C.’s child labor laws at least 800 times over the past three years, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D) announced Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Schwalb’s office said it found hundreds of instances dating to April 2020 in which Chipotle allowed children under 18 to work after 10 p.m., work more than eight hours in a single day, work more than 48 hours in a week or work more than six consecutive days in a week. All of those are violations of the city’s labor laws, according to the settlement agreement.

The settlement says that Chipotle denied D.C.’s allegations and noted the agreement is not an admission of wrongdoing. A Chipotle spokesperson did not immediately return an email and phone call requesting comment.

Advertisement

Chipotle, which operates 20 restaurants in the city, agreed to provide training on complying with the law to general managers and apprentice-level employees. The company must personally review the city’s child labor policy with all newly hired minors moving forward, the settlement says.

The attorney general’s office said it also investigated Chipotle for possible violations of the city’s safe and sick leave laws but did not find any. The attorney general’s office said it began investigating Chipotle in 2022 after reviewing reports from other jurisdictions that had lodged similar complaints.

Last year, Chipotle reached a $20 million settlement with New York City to resolve allegations of fair scheduling and sick leave violations affecting 13,000 current and former employees.

In a news release, Schwalb said the attorney general’s office has secured more than $18 million for the city and its workers since it gained the ability to enforce wage theft laws in 2017. The attorney general’s office has focused on industries with vulnerable workers, including restaurants and the gig economy.

The attorney general’s office also recently released guidance around worker misclassification — a form of payroll fraud in which employers misclassify workers as contractors, allowing them to sidestep certain taxes and employment laws.