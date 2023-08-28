Man charged with murder after fatal crash with train in Va., police say

Listen 2 min Share

Police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after he led officers on a high-speed chase in Fauquier County earlier this month, sped the stolen vehicle he was driving past a railroad crossing barrier and crashed into an oncoming train, killing an 18-year-old passenger in the car.

Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, of Winchester, Va., was taken into custody on Friday without incident in the 1650 block of S. Braddock St. in Winchester, and is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, Virginia State Police said in a statement. Police charged him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of eluding law enforcement.

The incident happened a little after midnight on Aug. 2: Greenfield was driving a stolen 2015 Honda Accord when a Fauquier County deputy clocked the car traveling on U.S. Route 17 at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed limit zone, said a statement from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, soon joined by another deputy, pursued the Honda, which reached a speed of 115 mph, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies called off the pursuit when it was deemed too dangerous for other drivers on the two-lane road, the sheriff’s office said.

At the intersection of U.S. Route 17 and Virginia State Route 712 in Delaplane, Va., the car approached a railroad crossing with stopped traffic that was waiting for an approaching train, state police said. The car then crossed the highway’s centerline, passed the stopped cars, disregarded the railroad crossing arms and tried to cross the tracks when it collided with a westbound Norfolk Southern train, state police said.

Greenfield and the two passengers in the car were not wearing seat belts, state police said. One of the passengers, 18-year-old Haidan B. Smallwood of Berryville, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and died later that day at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Greenfield suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other passenger, a 20-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said that none of the members on the freight train were injured. State police said the train remained on the scene after the crash.

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Greenfield was arrested weeks after the incident because officials had to conduct an investigation, speak with witnesses and piece together enough evidence to determine if the driver was liable.