D.C. fails to house 98 percent of homeless young adults, data show

The vast majority of young adults and single adults experiencing homelessness in the District remained unhoused last year despite an infusion of vouchers meant to address a problem that is surging in the region, according to data publicly shared earlier this month by D.C. officials. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The stark breakdown in services that target some of D.C.’s most vulnerable populations, including young adults under the age of 25 and members of the LGBTQ+ community, points to a deep disparity that government officials had not previously revealed in such detail.

While the District has made significant strides over the past decade in housing homeless families, it has struggled to make similar progress with single adults and young people. Theresa A. Silla, the executive director of the District’s Interagency Council on Homelessness, presented numbers at a public meeting of the body’s executive council earlier this month that showed roughly two percent of homeless young adults and 16 percent of homeless single adults who have received city services were housed in the 2022 fiscal year.

In the same year, about 80 percent of homeless families and 45 percent of homeless veterans were housed, according to Silla’s presentation.

National experts who track homelessness around the country said the numbers — though bleak — were unsurprising. On both the federal and local levels, there are more resources earmarked to address homelessness among families and certain subgroups, including veterans, than there are for single adults and young people.

“We have had to operate in this sector in a scarcity model, where you’re only given resources to deal with specific categories of people, and when you have people who do not fit in those categories, they become much harder to house,” said Donald Whitehead Jr., the executive director for the National Coalition for the Homeless.

Members of the ICH, which includes formerly unhoused people, advocates for the homeless and representatives from the mayor’s office, acknowledged the deep divides among different subpopulations of the city’s homeless.

Single adults are by far the largest demographic of homeless people in D.C., according to city data, with more than 7,800 receiving services last year. Homeless youth — defined as people between the ages of 18 and 24 — are less numerous, with around 930 receiving city services.

This initial data “reveal some clear challenges around housing single and young adults, so we are looking at the causes of those challenges to ensure we build out the right solutions,” Silla said last week in a statement. “Without a doubt, we must both expand and transform the single and young adult systems. While that takes time and the right mix of resources, it also requires urgency.”

Data shared at the meeting also showed other disparities among those able to receive housing. Only about 9 percent of single adults who identify as LGBTQ+ were able to secure housing — a metric identified by ICH as “underperforming.”

Rachelle Ellison, a member of the People for Fairness Coalition, a homeless advocacy group, and a certified peer support specialist with the Department of Behavioral Health, spent 17 years living on the street before accepting treatment and a voucher that allowed her to secure an apartment in D.C. She said she felt angry and devastated after seeing the latest D.C. data on just how few young adults had received housing assistance.

“The low, low youth engagement numbers and the lack of support for trans individuals was so upsetting because I know what it’s like to be young and living on the streets — how you feel like the only way to survive is hustle, sell drugs or get high and get numb,” Ellison said. “That’s what I did. I was un-engageable. But we need creative strategies to bring these young people in and have them participate in their own rescue.”

Young adults, many of whom may be experiencing homelessness for the first time, don’t have the same kind of lengthy history of homelessness that their elder peers do, Whitehead said. They also tend to rely more heavily on social supports, like staying with extended family or crashing on a friend’s couch — living situations that do not meet HUD’s criteria for homelessness.

“Young people don’t have the same histories of mental illness, substance abuse, homelessness that older adults do because they were only just emancipated and are now on their own,” Whitehead said. “They may have limited independent living skills which can also make them very hard to house when most cities don’t have the resources needed to meet their specific needs.”

The District’s struggle to house single adults and young adults comes amid rising homelessness regionally and nationally.

Homelessness has surged across the Washington region by 18 percent in the past year, according to data released earlier this year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, with the largest gains recorded in the suburbs.

The 2023 Washington-area homeless census, part of the annual point-in-time count conducted nationwide on one night in January, found 8,944 individuals experiencing homelessness in the nine jurisdictions the analysis includes: the District; the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick; and the Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, as well as the city of Alexandria.

In fiscal year 2022, D.C. funded 2,400 housing vouchers, a historic number boosted by federal stimulus money. But by the end of that year, more than 1,800 0f those vouchers remained unused.

Officials have blamed the city’s failure to move vouchers out the door on a shortage of caseworkers who administer housing aid and oversee related wraparound services, including health care, addiction services and job counseling.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has repeatedly committed to eliminating chronic homelessness during her time in office, announced earlier this year plans to dramatically cut funding for housing vouchers, rental assistance programs, and the city’s primary program for building affordable housing.

“It is mind boggling to me that the government would consider cutting programs that are not funded to the degree of need in the first place,” Whitehead said.

D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), chair of the council’s Housing Committee and a member of the ICH, said in a statement following the meeting that while examining the data will help the District better understand where more resources are needed, the D.C. Housing Authority bears responsibility in its slow rollout of housing vouchers meant to aid homeless adults find permanent residences.

Rachel Molly Joseph, DCHA’s chief operating officer, wrote in an emailed statement last week that the agency, which operates two voucher programs in the District, “does not make decisions about how those resources are prioritized.” She added that DCHA aims to complete eligibility assessments “within 30 days.” But service providers have reported seeing voucher applications administered by DCHA take several months to be approved.

Ellison said service providers in the District are overwhelmed amid an ongoing shortage of outreach workers meant to connect individuals to services and dole out housing vouchers.

“When we go out there we’ll hear from people that they haven’t seen a case manager in more than a month. That is a manpower issue,” Ellison said. “The United States has enough money to end homelessness. And D.C. is the nation’s capital. At the end of the day, they just don’t have the political will.”