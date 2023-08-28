Live updates Trump’s trial date in Jan. 6 case to be debated at D.C. hearing

Lawyers for Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in D.C. Monday to argue over when to hold the former president’s trial on charges of overturning the 2020 election. Trump is not expected to attend the hearing before Judge Tanya S. Chutkan. Following Smith’s investigation surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump was indicted Aug. 1 on four counts that accuse him conspiring to defraud the U.S., conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiring against people’s rights. The 2024 election calendar and Trump’s three other criminal indictments loom over the fight for a trial date. Prosecutors have proposed a Jan. 2, 2024, trial, but lawyers for Trump — the GOP primary front-runner for 2024 — asked for April 2026, long after next year’s presidential election.
- U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan is overseeing the case and will decide on a trial date. At an earlier hearing, she warned Trump and his lawyers to “take special care” in avoiding public statements that could be seen as intimidating witnesses or prejudicing potential jurors.
- Trump is the only person indicted in this case so far, but his indictment alleges he enlisted six unnamed conspirators in his efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory and hang on to power.
- Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. He has been indicted in four cases — all while leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential nomination race. He has denied wrongdoing in each case.
- Separately, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is expected to appear in court in Georgia on Monday for a hearing requesting that his prosecution in Fulton County move to federal district court. Meadows is charged in a sprawling racketeering case that accuses Trump and 18 others of trying to undo his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
The latest: Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election in the runup to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The charges: Trump faces four charges in connection with what prosecutors allege was a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Here’s a breakdown of the charges against Trump and what they mean and things that stand out from the Trump indictment. Read the full text of the 45-page indictment, which references Pence or vice presidency more than 100 times.
The case: The special counsel’s office has been investigating whether Trump or those close to him violated the law by interfering with the lawful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or with Congress’s confirmation of the results on Jan. 6, 2021. It is one of several ongoing investigations involving Trump. Here’s what happens next in the Jan. 6 case.
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.