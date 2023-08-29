D.C. aims for more international tourists after signs of pandemic recovery

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Destination D.C. unveiled a $14 million marketing campaign Tuesday to draw more international and cross-country visitors to the nation’s capital, as tourism has shown promising signs of a pre-pandemic comeback over the past year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Elliott L. Ferguson II, president and CEO of Destination D.C., said the group plans to market D.C. “in a different way — perhaps more than we’ve ever done before.”

“We never forget that we have to focus on monuments, memorials and museums,” Ferguson said. “But the key thing for us is to get folks in neighborhoods, and showcase how unique our neighborhoods are as a destination.”

Destination D.C. previewed the marketing campaign — set to launch Nov. 1 — while recapping significant progress the city has shown in drawing more tourists in 2022, an encouraging sign for D.C.'s major hospitality economy that is still recovering from the crisis that stunted travel for more than two years.

Tourism and hospitality have long been integral chunks of D.C.'s local economy — and especially now, as Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) seeks to revitalize downtown to strengthen the city’s economic engine after the pandemic emptied out many offices and turned city streets into afternoon ghost towns.

About 21.9 million people visited D.C. in 2022, which is still down 11.7 percent compared to 2019 — but domestic tourism made the strongest rebound, nearing pre-pandemic levels, while tourism’s financial boost to the local economy is in good shape, last year’s data shows.

“We can’t emphasize enough how important our visitors are to our local economy,” Bowser said during Tuesday’s event at Warner Theatre, noting the strong return of domestic tourism and increases in international travelers. “And we are very, very close to being back on track in terms of dollars and cents that our visitors spend and the jobs they support. We have reached pre-pandemic levels.”

The new marketing campaign is themed “There’s only one D.C.,” aiming to not only showcase D.C.'s monuments and museums — the bedrock of its tourism offerings — but also to pique visitors’ interest in neighborhoods or free things to do that they may know less about. The ads “blend what D.C. is known for and its hidden gems,” said Robin A. McClain, Destination D.C.'s chief marketing officer.

The campaign launch video opens with Virginia Ali, the 89-year-old matriarch of D.C.'s iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street, standing outside her restaurant and introducing all the city has to offer.

“We match other world-class cities pound for pound,” she says, against images of Rock Creek Park, the Washington Monument, the Wharf, Nationals Park and Washington National Cathedral. “But nowhere else can compete with our monuments, our museums and memorials, and no other city has as many free things to do. Add it all up and D.C.'s diversity of experiences is truly unmatched. There’s only one D.C.”

Other shorter videos show a father and son on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial with a throwback to Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream Speech” — “There’s only one place you can walk in the footsteps of dreamers” — and in another people explore Rock Creek Park. “There’s only one place you can explore America’s oldest urban national park,” a narrator says.

The $14 million marketing campaign was funded in part with dollars from D.C.'s Tourism Recovery District legislation passed by the D.C. Council last December, which created a temporary 1 percent increase in the hotel tax. That money was intended to go to Destination D.C. to boost tourism, and Ferguson said the funds will allow for a year-round marketing campaign in markets across the globe — a significant expansion, he said.

Broadcast, digital and social media ads and content will target markets ranging from Atlanta to the East Coast corridor, but also internationally from the United Kingdom to India, with a new focus on Mexico and Brazil, Ferguson said.

“The goal for us is to be more aggressive in those marketplaces that mean the most to us,” he said. “We know that the international market is only 7 percent of the visitation to Washington but 27 percent of the spending. So we want all domestic visitors coming to the city, eating at our restaurants, staying in hotels, using our services. But the international visitor has a larger economic footprint.”

After covid-19 upended travel, returning international visitors has been a struggle compared to the domestic boom.

Of the 21.9 million visitors to D.C. last year, 20.7 million were domestic visitors, representing roughly 91 percent of pre-pandemic levels. And total tourism spending that year topped $8.1 billion — just a tad more than in 2019. But international travel to the nation’s capital is lagging at just 60 percent of what it was before the pandemic, which started in March 2020. Still, last year’s 1.2 million international visitors still represent a dramatic increase from 2021′s mere 270,000, and officials hope to press the gas on that momentum heading into 2024.

Bowser and Destination D.C. leadership pointed to events like the Major League Soccer All-Star Game and the upcoming World Culture Festival on the Mall that have positioned D.C. as an international destination, with the opening of the Metro Silver Line extension this year making it significantly easier for international flyers to get to the city from Dulles Airport.

Bowser also expanded on what she described as the importance of professional sports in attracting visitors and boosting the commercial economy. She hinted, not too inconspicuously, to her efforts to bring the Washington Commanders to RFK Stadium, while describing the creation of a new arm in her economic development department.